New PlayStation Program Offers Rewards for Completing Community Challenges

The PlayStation community is getting a shot at obtaining some exclusive rewards like themes and avatars if they can complete some collaborative challenges throughout the next month. These rewards are part of the “PlayStation Player Celebration” that Sony announced this week, a way of celebrating PlayStation users by giving them rewards for simply playing games. There’s even a grand prize for some lucky people who will get a few PlayStation games and a real-life trophy engraved with their PSN ID.

Sony’s PlayStation Player Celebration program is open to anyone, and all you have to do to participate is sign up here. Once you do that, you’ll be among the other PlayStation users who are working towards a couple different community goals that are split into several stages. Each stage involves playing a certain amount of games and earning a set number of trophies with those requirements increasing with every new goal.

A breakdown of the goals and rewards can be found below, but know that you won’t be able to spam game after game or go for easy trophies just to help out the community. Each PlayStation 4 game must be played for an hour to count, and entrants can only contribute six trophies per day. If you earn trophies from a multiplayer mode, they count double.

Goals and Rewards

Goal One: 125K games played and 500K trophies earned Rewards: An exclusive PS4 static theme and an exclusive PSN avatar

Goal Two: 375K games played and 1.5M Trophies earned Rewards: Five exclusive PSN avatar images

Goal Three: 675K games played and 2.7M Trophies earned Reward: An exclusive PS4 dynamic theme



The first of those goals starts on February 24th while each subsequent goal begins as soon as the last one ends. The community has until March 15th to complete all the challenges, but it doesn’t have to wait that long to see what the rewards are. Sony showed each of them off on a separate page where the progress towards goals will also be tracked.

For the grand prize, only two people can win. You’re automatically entered by joining the program and will be one of two winners if you can answer a “skill-based question” on March 17th. This grand prize includes a real-life PlayStation Platinum Trophy with your PSN ID, a $100 voucher for the PlayStation Store, and vouchers for Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!