The Final Fantasy 7 Remake Demo Is Now Available

Though we've unofficially known about its existence for some time now, the demo for Final Fantasy VII Remake is finally here. Fans with access to a PlayStation 4 and the internet can now download and play a chunk of the upcoming video game from the comfort of their own homes, marking the first time the public at large can really get their hands on the title.

Notably, the demo seems to include the first chapter of the game -- the Mako Reactor bombing mission. Additionally, the demo notes in its description that 1) progress will not carry over into the final retail version of Final Fantasy VII Remake and 2) content may also differ. Whether that means the demo is from an earlier version of the game, or simply includes a vertical slice that differs from the retail version, is unclear. Given that it's a demo, there's a possibility that both apply.

Here's how Square Enix describes Final Fantasy VII Remake on its official website:

"The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy.

"In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him.

"The story of this first, standalone game in the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE project covers up to the party’s escape from Midgar, and goes deeper into the events occurring in Midgar than the original FINAL FANTASY VII."

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now scheduled to launch on April 10th for PlayStation 4. Its timed exclusivity is expected to end the following year. It's currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it's known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. It would also appear that there will be a demo released for the upcoming video game of some sort in the near future, though nothing has been officially announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

