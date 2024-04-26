Xbox Game Pass Goes Big With Day One Games This Week

Xbox Game Pass subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have been treated to not just three new games this week, but three day one games. This means, the moment they released they were available via either Xbox Game Pass for console or Xbox Game Pass for PC. Of these three games is one game that is arguably the biggest release this week, though PS5 exclusive Stellar Blade may take umbrage with this claim. That game is Manor Lords, which is proving to be a substantial hit on Steam. The other two new day one Xbox Game Pass games are not as notable, but they are still day one drops for subscribers.

How long any of these games are going to be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don't know. Per usual, Microsoft does not disclose this information. None are EA Play games or come from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, or Activision Blizzard, so all are presumably limited-time ordels.

Below, you can check out all three new Xbox Game Pass games that were added this week:

Manor Lords – PC

About: "Manor Lords is a strategy game that allows you to experience the life of a medieval lord. Grow your starting village into a bustling city, manage resources and production chains, and expand your lands through conquest. Inspired by the art and architecture of late 14th century Franconia, Manor Lords prioritizes historical accuracy wherever possible, using it to inform gameplay mechanics and visuals alike. Common medieval tropes are avoided in favor of historical accuracy, in order to make the world feel more authentic, colorful, and believable.

Another Crab's Treasure – Console and PC

About: "Another Crab's Treasure is a Soulslike adventure set in a crumbling underwater world plagued by a mysterious curse. As Kril the hermit crab, you'll need to wear the trash around you as shells to withstand attacks from enemies many times your size. Embark on an epic treasure hunt to buy back your repossessed shell, and discover the dark secrets behind the polluted ocean."

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Console and PC

About: "A brand new JRPG from Yoshitaka Murayama (Suikoden I and II) and Junko Kawano (Suikoden I and IV), in their first collaboration in 25 years. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes became the number one funded Kickstarter video game of 2020 thanks to phenomenal support from the community. 505 Games is truly honored to publish Eiyuden Chronicle and work with Rabbit & Bear to help deliver a memorable gaming experience to fans. The goal of Rabbit & Bear and 505 Games is to make sure Eiyuden Chronicle reaches its true potential and delivers a worthwhile Japanese RPG the community will enjoy."