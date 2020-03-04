Apex Legends Just Made It a Lot Easier to See What You're Shooting At

As part of the currently ongoing System Override event, Respawn Entertainment recently released a fairly major patch for Apex Legends that includes everything from bug fixes to major inventory changes. But one of the more interesting, quality-of-life changes that has been added is a significant retooling of muzzle flashes when aiming. In the past, a bunch of smoke and light could obscure what it is you were actually trying to hit, but no longer!

"Reduced the intensity of muzzle flash while aiming down the sight for all weapons except shotties and snipers," the recent set of patch notes reads. And the difference seems fairly significant, if the video comparing the old and new muzzles flashes below is any indication.

Essentially, muzzle flashes are still there -- and you can see the light and smoke from bullets and so on flying about like before, but it's much more muted. It's pretty clear that the brightness and size of the flash has been tweaked, but what's even more obviously is that the smoke/steam from the muzzle is almost entirely gone in some cases.

This likely won't be the deciding factor in games, of course, but it will certainly make aiming in general much simpler and better. For the most part, this likely means that folks that had trouble aiming before will now be better at it, but the increase for folks already at the top of their game will probably be marginal at best.

What do you think about Apex Legends' newest legend and season? Any preference on the muzzle flashes? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Season 4 - Assimilation is now available across all of those platforms. Given that Season 4 only recently launched, it's currently unclear when it might end. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.