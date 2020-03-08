Big Xbox One Exclusive Is Currently Free-to-Play, But There's a Catch

One of Xbox One's biggest exclusives has been made free-to-play, but there's a catch. More specifically, Gears 5 is currently free-to-play, but it will only remain this way until April 12. In other words, you can currently play the 2019 shooter for free, but only for a couple of days. After April 12, it will return to normal price. Meanwhile, if you downloaded it for free during this time, you will need to cop it in full to continue after the aforementioned date.

At the moment of publishing, it's a tad unclear if this free trial includes both the campaign and multiplayer, but it appears to be for the full game. If this is the case, then there's no reason why you can't beat the game's story mode before the trial is over. After all, the new installment of the long-running shooter franchise is only 10 to 18 hours depending on your playstyle and how much content you want to squeeze out of the campaign.

That said, it's important to remember this is not a free download. After the trial is over you don't get to keep the game, unless you decide to buy it outright. Further, this offer is only being extended to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. That said, in addition to Xbox One, this trial is available for the game's PC version as well.

Play #Gears5 FREE right now until April 12th with Xbox Free Play Days! Xbox Free Play Days are open to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. See you out there.https://t.co/5S5cq7HAlf pic.twitter.com/7EmW9i4YDv — Gears of War (@GearsofWar) April 6, 2020

Gears 5 is available on Xbox One and PC. Below, you can read a snippet from our official and glowing review of the game:

"Gears 5 is incredible from start to finish, and, playing on PC, it is easily one of the best ports to the platform," reads our review. "Despite the few hiccups with servers, I was able to play entirely on Ultra settings without issue, and that’s on hardware that isn’t exactly the latest and greatest. The visuals are beautiful, gameplay is fun and gory, the campaign is heartfelt with incredible performances from the cast, and it is just a wonderful experience from start to finish and beyond. This is a title fans of the series will not want to miss, and it is a shining example of how The Coalition has put their mark on the franchise."

