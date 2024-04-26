MLB The Show 24 Gets First Post-Launch Roster Update

The first roster update is finally here in MLB The Show 24. That means players have shifted around the rankings, providing fans with all kinds of new options for their lineups. It was also a great way to make money if you invested in the right players, so it pays to keep up with roster updates throughout the year if you missed out on this update. The first roster update in MLB The Show 24 is headlined by six new Diamond players. Three of them are pitchers who are tearing up opposing batters, while the other three are position players who have been raking to start the season.

Cleveland Guardians 1st Baseman Josh Naylor leads the way for new Diamonds at 86 OVR. He's currently just outside the top ten in both home runs and RBIs, making him a valuable power hitter at the dish. Everyone else is rated 85 OVR, but we'll start with Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal. He's undefeated to start the season and striking out players with ease. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow is 4-1 and second in the league with 44 strikeouts.

The final pitcher in this first drop is Baltimore Orioles ace pitcher Corbin Burnes. Like Skubal, he's undefeated to start the year and looks poised to help lead the young Orioles back to the postseason after their somewhat surprising trip last year. Milwaukee Brewers Catcher William Contreras is currently hitting .365 with 22 RBIs. That average might trail off as we get deeper into the season, but Contreras has more than earned his Diamond spot. Finally, Arizona Diamondbacks 2nd Baseman Ketel Marte is hitting .320 to start the year, putting him on pace for one of the best years of his career.

Below, you'll find the full list of new Diamond and Gold players. To see the full list of changes that have been pushed in the update, head to the official site. MLB The Show 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox platforms.

New Diamond Tier Players

Josh Naylor – Guardians

Tarik Skubal – Tigers

Tyler Glasnow – Dodgers

Ketel Marte – Diamondbacks

Corbin Burnes – Orioles

William Contreras – Brewers

New Gold Tier Players