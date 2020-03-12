Xbox Live Is Currently Down

Xbox Live on Xbox One is currently down, at least for some. That said, Microsoft is aware of the issue and is currently working on a fix. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word on what the issue is, or when a fix will be ready and launched. In other words, the service could be down for 10 more minutes or 10 more hours. Unfortunately, for now all we can do is wait for more information from Microsoft.

"We're aware that users are seeing issues signing into Xbox Live services," reads an official statment from Xbox Support on the situation. "Our teams are looking into this issue. We will update you here but in the meantime, you can find updates on our status page."

It's worth pointing out that due to concerns over coronavirus, which has everyone indoors, there's a chance that traffic on Xbox Live is much higher than normal, which in turn is causing server issues. Of course, it's also possible Xbox Live is simply experiencing issues, something that happened quite a bit last year.

According to the Xbox Live support page, the issues are currently impacting "core services" and "purchase and content usage." Meanwhile, other elements of Xbox Live -- such as TV, Music, and Video -- are working fine.

It's unclear what areas and regions are currently being hit the worst, but it seems players from all over the world are experiencing issues.

