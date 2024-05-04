Stellar Blade Fans Say Every Game Should Have This One Feature

Stellar Blade has been out on PS5 for a couple of weeks. And according to both critics and consumers alike, it is one of the best PS5 games of 2024, at least so far. Much of the conversation, sometimes for better, sometimes for worse, has been about the game's protagonist Eve, and, in particular, the maxed-out-sliders design of the character complete with some suits that look like Dead or Alive DLC. So much of the conversation has been about Eve and debates over censorship in the game that so many other aspects of the game get overlooked, including the stellar boss fights, the stellar art direction, and some small touches that go a long way in improving the game. To this final point, there is one small feature in the game that makes a big difference when playing it, and PS5 fans want to see it in every game.

Taking to Reddit, one player took some time to praise the fact that upon completing a quest you can immediately fast travel back to the quest giver with a simple button prompt, saving time that would normally be dedicated to back tracking or going into the menus to manually fast travel. Considering this is one of the top posts on the Stellar Blade Reddit page now suggests many agree with the sentiment.

"It's great yeah. Was always nice having a bunch in one area and then using the last quest of the expedition to travel back," reads the top comment. A second comment ads: "I've been surprised at just how many good decisions the studio made with their first ever console game. It makes me very excited to see what they do next whether its DLC or a sequel or another new IP."

Of course, Stellar Blade isn't technically the first to implement this feature, or at east something like. Final Fantasy games have had something similar to this. That said, it's not common, but perhaps it will become more common going forward given the positive reception this particular implementation has received.

