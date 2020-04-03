Steam Makes 5 New Games Free for Limited Time

Steam has been making games free right and left lately, or at least developers with games on the PC gaming platform have been doing this. Ever since the coronavirus began to force everyone inside, different developers have been offering their games for free on the platform. Today, we have five more examples of this. Like many previous games, these aren't the biggest or best games, but rather smaller obscure titles you probably would have never heard of if they weren't made free.

More specifically, from now until April 6, you can get the following five games for free, no strings attached: Escape from Tethys, Khan vs. Kahn, Keyboard Killer, Welcome Back to 2007 2, and Caelus Trident. Below, you read more about all five of these games, as well as watch trailers for each.

That side, if none of the five games tickle your fancy, then be sure to check out the new (and massive) PlayStation Store and Nintendo Switch eShop sales, which feature nearly 1,500 discounted games.