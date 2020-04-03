Steam Makes 5 New Games Free for Limited Time

Steam has been making games free right and left lately, or at least developers with games on the PC gaming platform have been doing this. Ever since the coronavirus began to force everyone inside, different developers have been offering their games for free on the platform. Today, we have five more examples of this. Like many previous games, these aren’t the biggest or best games, but rather smaller obscure titles you probably would have never heard of if they weren’t made free.

More specifically, from now until April 6, you can get the following five games for free, no strings attached: Escape from Tethys, Khan vs. Kahn, Keyboard Killer, Welcome Back to 2007 2, and Caelus Trident. Below, you read more about all five of these games, as well as watch trailers for each.

That side, if none of the five games tickle your fancy, then be sure to check out the new (and massive) PlayStation Store and Nintendo Switch eShop sales, which feature nearly 1,500 discounted games.

ESCAPE FROM TETHYS

Pitch: “You’re trapped, alone and cold on a distant planet. Pursued by a droid with only one purpose: killing everything. You must find an escape. Explore the hostile environment, find secret upgrades and new weapons, and finally make your escape from this dark, hostile planet…”

KHAN VS KAHN

Pitch: “Khan VS Kahn is a turn-based strategy game where two races compete to be the best and achieve one of the 5 victory types Challenge a friend in a 1v1 Duel where only the smartest wins every time. You can use your enemy’s building, but be careful, he can use yours!”

KEYBOARD KILLER

Pitch: “Keyboard Killers is not simple keyboard clicker game. In which you should kill meteors to save your starship and your friend dragon (^-^) . You should be very fast to able to complete the game. More then 500 apm on hardest levels !!!”

WELCOME BACK TO 2007 2

Pitch: “Would you say that 2007 cannot be returned? After 11 long years, 2007 are coming back to us in 2018! AGAIN! Be ready for Cool Story! WBT2007 2 is a old-school platformer game.”

CAELUS TRIDENT

Pitch: “Caelus Trident is the debut game from Fractured Rogue Studios LLC. Paying homage to the classic arcade shooters, you take on the role of the last ship of your armada trying to survive wave after wave of addictive space combat action.”

