New PlayStation Store "Spring Sale" Discounts 500 of PS4's Greatest Games

Sony has announced another new PlayStation Store sale, and it's a massive one, discounting nearly 500 PS4 and PlayStation VR games, including new 2020 releases like Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Journey to the Savage Planet, plus some of 2019's best games, such as Death Stranding, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, The Outer Worlds, Borderlands 3, and A Plague Tale Innocence. Unlike most sales of this size, there's hardly any filler. Not only are most games included quality, but the discounts are hearty. Meanwhile, if none of these games tickle your fancy, don't worry, there's plenty of new games dropping this week that may do just that. You can check out all of these new releases via our latest Out This Week.

As always, you can find a link to the entire sale at the bottom of the article. Meanwhile, if you don't have the time or desire to sift through the entire sale yourself, don't worry, we've done that for you. Below, you can find a curated list of the sale's most notable discounts, organized by price. Further, alongside the sale price of each game is the normal price, so you can see just how much you're saving.

