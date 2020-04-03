Nintendo Switch's Biggest eShop Sale of 2020 Is Here With Over 900 Discounted Games

A massive Nintendo Switch sale is now live on the Nintendo eShop, and it's the biggest one the digital storefront has had in a very long time. More specifically, Nintendo has just launched the new "Spring Sale" on the eShop, and it features over 900 discounted games. Naturally, with a number this large, there's a lot of filler. This includes scanty discounts and discounts for games you probably don't care about, but that's just what you get when there's nearly 1,000 discounts.

Included in this sale, there's specific publisher sales for NIS America, 505 Games, Devolver Digital, Blizzard, Warner Bros. Games, Koei Tecmo, Team17, Activision, and more. Further, there's also plenty of new releases. Unfortunately, if you're looking for dirt cheap Nintendo published games, this sale probably won't be for you.

That said, you can find the sale in its entirety right here. Meanwhile, if you're also in the market for some dirt cheap PS4 games, don't forget to check out the PlayStation Store's equally massive sale, which is currently live. Meanwhile, if you prefer to buy your games physically, then be sure to check out Amazon's new sale, which includes a special "buy 2 get 1 free" deal.

As for how long all of these discounts will last, Nintendo doesn't say. Could be a few more hours, a few more days, or a few more weeks. In other words, if you see something that tickles your fancy, be sure to cop sooner rather than later to make sure you don't miss out on anything.

