New PlayStation Plus Free Games Are Now Available

✖

Now that it is April 7th, PlayStation Plus has finally rotated out March's free games -- Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces -- and rotated in the freebies for April, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Dirt Rally 2.0. The free games are available via their listings on PlayStation Network, and should appear in your cart when checking out if the base listing hasn't yet updated to indicate that it is free to PlayStation Plus subscribers.

"Several years after his last adventure, retired fortune hunter, Nathan Drake, is forced back into the world of thieves," PlayStation said of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, in part, as part of the PlayStation Plus April announcement. "With the stakes much more personal, Drake embarks on a visually stunning globe-trotting journey in pursuit of a historical conspiracy behind a fabled pirate treasure. Nathan Drake’s greatest adventure will require quick wits, fast fists and inventive use of weaponry while testing his physical limits, his resolve, and ultimately what he’s willing to sacrifice to save the ones he loves."

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Dirt Rally 2.0 are your free PS Plus games for April: https://t.co/OefiN9tzQe pic.twitter.com/7gYVwxIZ4f — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 1, 2020

"Perfect precision driving and develop nerves of steel as you roar through a selection of iconic rally tracks from across the globe in search of championship glory (and ever-faster lap times) in this realistic race sim," the company said of Dirt Rally 2.0, which is certainly the lesser-known title. "[The game] embodies the best venerated British development studio Codemasters has to offer: challenging courses, race-altering weather systems, in-depth car customizations and much more. In all, this is a masterclass in off-road racing."

What do you think of April's PlayStation Plus freebies? Anything you'd have rather seen replaced? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

April's PlayStation Plus free video games, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Dirt Rally 2.0, are available now, and run through May 4th. Given that April's free PlayStation Plus games are only just now available, it's unclear what PlayStation might have on the docket for May. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation right here.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.