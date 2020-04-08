PS5 DualSense Controller Confirms Headphone Jack

✖

Sony Interactive Entertainment has finally revealed the controller for the PS5. Dubbed the "DualSense," the controller comes packing a brand new two-color design, a new ergonomic shell, and a variety of new features. One of these new features is a mic that should save many PlayStation gamers a lot of money. However, it's a feature that had many PlayStation gamers worried the new console won't have a headphone jack. However, Sony has confirmed the DualSense will indeed have this feature.

For those that missed it: the PS5 controller has a built-in microphone that will allow you to chat with friends without the need of a headset. However, there will also be a traditional 3.5mm headset jack on the controller. In other words, it will have the same headphone jack the PS4 controller has. This means not only can you use headphones with the controller, but you can use the same headphones you use with your PS4 controller.

The confirmation comes way of PlayStation project manager Toshimasa Aoki, who dished out the clarification while interacting with various fans on Twitter.

Still have an audio jack so you can plug in your own headsets like DS4 — Toshimasa Aoki (@toshimasa_aoki) April 8, 2020

Of course, this may seem like an obvious addition, but plenty of controllers have launched without headphone jacks in the past. Meanwhile, others -- like the Xbox One controller -- have used proprietary ports that made Xbox gamers cop an adaptor to use most gaming headsets.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime this holiday season. For more on the upcoming game console, be sure to take a quick second and peep all of our past and all of our recent coverage of the console by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two letting us know what you think of the DualSense or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

In the most recent and related news, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has hinted when the console reveal will go down. Meanwhile, many PlayStation fans are convinced that when the console is revealed, it won't be black, but white.

