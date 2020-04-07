PS5 Console Design Reveal Date Hinted at By PlayStation Boss

✖

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed the official PlayStation 5 controller, which will be called the DualSense. That's right, PlayStation has revealed the PS5 controller before the PS5 itself. That said, according to PlayStation boss Jim Ryan, the PS5 console design will be revealed "in the coming months," which is obviously very vague, but does suggest that we should see what the console looks like sooner rather than later.

Ryan also notes that like the new PS5 controller, the PS5 console itself will be equally innovative, which suggests Sony is taking some risks with the console, like it has with the DualSense.

“DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5," said Ryan, speaking about the new PS5 controller. "The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games – continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future. To the PlayStation community, I truly want to thank you for sharing this exciting journey with us as we head toward PS5’s launch in Holiday 2020. We look forward to sharing more information about PS5, including the console design, in the coming months.”

Unfortunately, for now, this is all Ryan has said about a PS5 console design reveal. "Coming months," is purposefully vague, but it's notably different than "later this year," which Ryan could have said. Again, the former suggests a reveal will happen in the next handful of months, while the latter would have confirmed a reveal was still quite a ways off. Of course, this is nothing more than speculation, but these type of statements are very exact, and the specific language used matters.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, not only is it unclear what the console looks like, but how much it will cost. What we do have though is a growing list of confirmed games for the console, which you can check out right HERE.

As mentioned above, today the new PlayStation 5 controller was revealed. If you missed this, you can find a rundown of its new features and details by clicking on this link.

