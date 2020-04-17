Fortnite Releases X-Force Bundle With Skins for Psylocke, Cable, and Domino

Fortnite players can now dress up as three different characters from Marvel’s X-Force team now that skins for Cable, Psylocke, and Domino are now in the battle royale game. Epic Games released the latest Marvel bundle of skins into the Item Shop this week which gives players each of the three skins as well as some other cosmetics to take into battle at a notable discount compared to the price of buying them all individually. You can of course still pick up the skins by themselves if you want, skins that’ll compliment the new Deadpool cosmetics quite well that were released during the current Fortnite season.

The new skins for Cable, Psylocke, and Domino were leaked not long ago, so those who’ve been keeping up with the datamines and leaks showing what’s to come in Fortnite won’t be too surprised to see them added. They’re in the game for real now though which means players can customize their characters with the new skins and the extra cosmetics like Backblings if they purchase everything separately or together.

Fortnite welcomed the skins to the battle royale game with a new trailer as they appeared in the Item Shop. It looks like the skins are each available for 1,500 V-Bucks each, but if you’re so inclined, you can get them from the X-Force Outfits Bundle that includes all the skins and three Backblings from 3,000 V-Bucks.

Powered by a shrouded past, a twisted future, and a whole lot of luck. We’ve called in Psylocke, Cable, and Domino to show you how it’s done 😎 Get the X-Force Bundle in-game now! pic.twitter.com/H4ClXlkYY8 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 17, 2020

These new skins join the growing collection of Marvel cosmetics already in Fortnite including the Deadpool skin which was added as part of this season’s Battle Pass. Players could unlock that skin through completing a variety of challenges and could even get an unmasked variant of it that followed Fortnite’s latest trend of releasing alternate styles for existing skins. If you want something kind of like Deadpool but still with a Fortnite twist, Epic Games also released some new skins that put a Deadpool spin on classic cosmetics.

The listing for the X-Force Outfits Bundle says that it’s a limited-time offer, so if you’re planning on picking up all the skins the set contains, you may want to get it sooner rather than later before it’s gone.

