New Rumor Reveals Secret God of War Game in Development

It is safe to assume Santa Monica Studios is hard at work on a new God of War game, most likely for the PS6. What is more surprising to hear is the claims of a new rumor, which alleges that another God of War game is in development outside the walls of California-based PlayStation studio. Of course, if there is more than one God of War game in development, especially beyond Santa Monica Studios, then it is probably also safe to assume whatever this game is, it is not a traditional God of War game. Whether it is a VR game, a survival game spin-off, or the latest ambition of PlayStation in the live service space, we don't know. It could even be a dating sim for all we know. The rumor unfortunately cuts off before providing the real salient details.

As for the source of the rumor, it comes the way of an X user that goes by Silknigth. Unfortunately, they don't have an extensive history to back up their claims, but they have proven reliable recently, and have been gaining traction within the PlayStation space as a result. The anonymous source specifically claims "there is more than one project related to God of War, even outside of Santa Monica Studios."

This is the extent of the rumor, which should naturally be taken with a grain of salt. That said, it would not be too surprising if this is true as PlayStation has been investing heavily in establish IP via spin-offs and anything else it can use to milk a franchise, such as remasters and re-releases.

As for what studio could be working on a God of War game beyond Santa Monica Studios, the rumor doesn't say and it is hard to speculate without more details on the nature of the project.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have comment on this rumor. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, including a precedence of not commenting on rumors, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What do you hope this mystery God of War game is?

