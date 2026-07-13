Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Dear Destiny Officially Releasing January 2027

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Dear Destiny is officially coming west and releasing on January 26, 2027. Ahead of this, pre-orders have gone live on Amazon. In turn, it’s been revealed Final Fantasy fans will need to fork over $26.99, at least if they want a copy at launch. And with Final Fantasy VII Revelation not releasing until spring 2027, it could be a perfect holdover for Final Fantasy fans at the start of the year.

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For those that do not know, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Dear Destiny is not DLC for the 2024 Square Enix RPG, but an official prequel novel, which, after releasing in Japan only, is finally coming west with a localized version. It is a sequel to the Final Fantasy novel Traces of Two Pasts, and follows Aerith Gainsborough and Tifa Lockhart. Meanwhile, it is written by Kazushige Nojima, the writer behind Final Fantasy 7 and other games in the series.

About Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Dear Destiny

According to the Amazon listing, the story of the books picks up with Tifa trying to make a living in Seventh Heaven and evade the Turks’ investigation into Avalanche, all while struggling with painful memories of Nibelheim. Meanwhile, Aerith has found a place selling flowers in Migar while she deals with the worrying absence of someone very dear to her. After an angel takes flight from a run-down church, it leads to a reunion in the Sector 7 slums that will set the wheels of destiny in motion. Notably, the book also includes a short story during Cloud’s time as a Shinra trooper.

Of course, this won’t be for most Final Fantasy fans, but it’s a treat for hardcore fans. The book received a positive reception in Japan among fans, and as you would expect, hardcore fans in the West are excited for the Western release.

“Thank you! Me and my brother are super hyped for FF7 Revelation, so this getting an English release in January 2027 with pre-orders soon is making us super pumped,” writes one fan of the new announcement.

Given that this is a prequel to the remake series, it’s unlikely it’s going to tie into Final Fantasy 7 Revelations in any meaningful way. Like other Final Fantasy 7 books, this will presumably further flesh out the characters and world, but won’t be required reading material for those who want to maximize the enjoyment of the games. Only time will tell, though, as we do not know what will be the final game in the remake trilogy.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.