Classic PS2 Shooter Getting New Release on PS5 and PS4 This Month

A classic shooter that released on PS2 in 2004 is going to be getting a new release on PS5 and PS4 platforms later this month. While shooters perhaps didn’t hit their stride on consoles until the arrival of the PS3 generation, there were still countless games in the genre that were hugely successful on PS2. Titles such as Star Wars: Battlefront II, SOCOM II, Killzone, TimeSplitters, and various Medal of Honor and Call of Duty entries all went on to be quite successful at the time of their release on the PlayStation 2. Now, those who grew up playing shooters in this era will soon be able to more easily revisit a cult-classic that’s making its way to modern hardware.

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As of this month, PlayStation has confirmed that it will be porting Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy to PS5 and PS4 consoles. Developed by Midway, Psi-Ops launched across PS2 and Xbox platforms a little over 22 years ago in June 2004. The third-person shooter puts players in control of an undercover agent who has a number of psychic abilities at his disposal. These psychic powers, when combined with the game’s fast-paced and frenetic gunplay, made Psi-Ops one of the most unique shooters that ever graced the PS2.

While Psi-Ops never received a sequel, the original game ended up garnering strong marks from critics and fans alike. On Metacritic, Psi-Ops boasts a strong 84/100 aggregate review score, which is quite impressive for the time in which it was released. Despite not selling at a high rate, Psi-Ops has continued to have a dedicated fanbase that has sung its praises over the years. As such, for it to now be getting a new release on PS5 and PS4 is a pretty big deal.

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When it comes to this new version of Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy, it should presumably launch next week on July 21st. Historically, games that are part of the “Classics” catalog for PlayStation Plus release at the same time each month. However, in lieu of recent changes that PlayStation has made to the release cadence of titles on PS Plus, this could result in the launch of Psi-Ops being a bit later in July.

Regardless, once it does arrive, this PS5 and PS4 port of the game should come with a handful of new features. This will likely include new visual filters, trophy support, and button mapping, all of which weren’t found in the original. As such, if you’re looking to play Psi-Ops in 2026, this will almost certainly be the best way to experience it moving forward.

Outside of launching for “free” to PS Plus Premium subscribers, this PS5 and PS4 version of Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy will also be purchaseable on its own on the PS Store for $9.99. Whenever we have more information on what this port will feature, we’ll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook.