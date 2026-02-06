10 Best Deals Right Now in the PlayStation Store’s 2026 “Critic’s Choice” Sale

The PlayStation Store’s “Critic’s Choice” sale has all sorts of well-reviewed games. Of course, it is the PlayStation Store in the year 2026, so there’s still cavalcade of utter junk clogging up the digital pipes. However, there are still many acclaimed titles on a deep discount, some of which are hitting brand-new, all-time lows. And, as is often the case, these games range from niche indie hits to big blockbusters to everything in between.

Here are the 10 best deals in the PlayStation Store’s “Critic’s Choice” sale for 2026. These discounts will be live until February 25th at 11:59 PM PT.

10) Akimbot

Image Courtesy of Plaion

Price: $4.99 / $19.99

Insomniac Games has put Ratchet in the back seat to focus on Marvel games, but developer Evil Raptor has tried to pick up that torch. In the same way Pumpkin Jack, Evil Raptor’s last game, was a passable blend of MediEvil and Jak and Daxter, Akimbot is a bit like Ratchet & Clank with its focus on platforming and third-person shooting. It’s not as tight as Insomniac’s franchise and the dialogue is grating, but throwbacks like this can sometimes be a warm blanket of comfort despite their noticeable flaws.

9) Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Image Courtesy of Sega

Price: $17.99 / $29.99

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance was one of 2025’s many ninja games and, despite some stiff competition, was one of the best ones. This platformer has some light Metroidvania elements, but most of its best elements are derived from its combat. Juggles are lengthy and call on players to use their varied set of tools well in order to see the best parts of the swordplay. Art of Vengeance’s fantastic, anime-inspired 2D art and smooth animation give all of this action the necessary flair to be as dazzling for the player’s eyes as it is for their fingers. Some slight control issues pop up every now and again and the vehicle sections are quite mediocre, but this is a worthy revival of such a long-running series.

8) Gorogoa

Image Courtesy of Annapurna Interactive

Price: $3.74 / $14.99

Gorogoa has a strange name, but it’s an interesting puzzle game all about perspective and thinking outside the box. Players have to move around pictures of environments and line up structures to progress. It’s hard to make any puzzle game like this sound exciting, however, this core mechanic is novel and makes players feel clever for piecing it all together. It’s all wrapped up in a subtly conveyed narrative that’s a little too obtuse for its own good yet still manages to have some impact thanks to the foreboding presence of the mythical creature named Gorogoa.

7) Predator Hunting Grounds

Image COurtesy of Illfonic

Price: $2.99 / $19.99

IllFonic has released all sorts of asymmetric online multiplayer games based on famous horror franchises like Friday the 13th: The Game, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, and the upcoming Halloween, but Predator: Hunting Grounds is still the studio’s best currently playable game. Being able to don the Predator’s mask and pick off real human players fulfills a fantasy that a single-player Predator game couldn’t have.

On the other hand, having to complete objectives as a human while also being stalked by an alien killer evokes a layer of tension in ways a cooperative campaign never could. Its jank is sometimes a bit hard to manage and it’s frustrating to play against a team or a Predator of a radically different skill level, but the highs make the journey more than worth it. Just be warned that the sale price for the PS5 upgrade is strangely only available for those who don’t have the PS4 version, meaning those who own the PS4 port don’t get the discount here. (The PS4 version was patched to run better on PS5, though.)

6) High on Life

Image COurtesy of Squanch Games

Price: $13.99 / $39.99

High on Life 2 is just around the corner, which makes now a great time to get into the original. This wacky first-person shooter gets by because of its strange talking weapons (all of whom are voiced by famous comedians like Tim Robinson, JB Smoove, and Michael Cusack, to name a few) that offer all sorts of ways to kill legions array of goop-covered adversaries, from firing off little guys to do your bidding to stabbing them with a bloodthirsty and mentally unstable knife. The jokes don’t always land, but they help the game stick out in a genre filled with self-serious battle royales. High on Life’s expansion is also on sale in a separate bundle and offers more of the same and even includes a horror level with comedian Ken Marino (who also voices one of the guns in the sequel) as the main star.

5) Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

IMage COurtesy of CD Projekt Red

Price: $19.49 / $29.99

Cyberpunk 2077’s comeback story was filled with all sorts of game-changing updates, but it was truly punctuated by Phantom Liberty. This grand expansion adds a whole ton to the experience and wraps it all up in an intriguing spy thriller (that also stars the alluring actor Idris Elba). The new Dogtown district has its own identity, too, since players feel the presence of the scorned warlord who runs it while also interacting with the pockets of humanity who are just trying to get by. These new narrative hooks sit alongside the RPG mechanics that give players more choice in how they play, something that’s further augmented by Phantom Liberty’s new skills. It makes for an excellent reason to return to Cyberpunk 2077.

4) Aliens: Rogue Incursion VR

Image Courtesy of Survios

Price: $9.99 / $39.99

Alien: Isolation is likely never going to get an official VR port, so Alien: Rogue Incursion VR is currently the only way to get mauled by a Xenomorph in virtual reality without installing mods. This shooter is more in the Aliens camp, though, but that doesn’t diminish the adrenaline that comes from frantically looking at the ceiling and over your shoulder to catch one of the violent beasts slithering around. It eventually gets a little more mundane as combat becomes more of a regularity, but it’s still engaging enough and developer Survios even rebalanced enemy spawns through an update to further smooth out the experience. There’s also a flat version of the game that’s included in this sale, too. However, the game was initially designed for VR and the flat version is often more expensive (as it is here) because it came out much later.

3) Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Image COurtesy of FEllow Traveller

Price: $14.99 / $24.99

Humanity has been hollowed out and forced to serve the moneyed interests. And that may be true in real life, but that’s also a big part of Citizen Sleeper 2’s alluring premise. This adventure game has players take control of a Sleeper, which is a robotic shell with a human consciousness, as they perform manual labor to pay off a debt. It’s a hopelessly depressing world, but Citizen Sleeper 2’s poetic prose breaks all of this down wonderfully and makes a touching (and sadly relevant) tale of it all. The light RPG and resource management aspects give it enough of a mechanical background, but the worldbuilding and story are what make this game special. There’s a lot of reading to do here, so it’s great that that’s the best part.

2) Umurangi Generation

Price: $12.49 or $9.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $24.99

The world is burning and we can only take pictures of it. Umurangi Generation initially seems like a light photography sim with a charmingly simple art style, but the way in which it tells its story through the events players document is surprisingly effective. Hunting around for specific pictures is a soothing delight and plays out like a puzzle game. However, its commentary on crumbling societies and propaganda are why this game deserves to be experienced. The bundle that comes with the VR version is a couple extra bucks and uses the hardware well. Sadly, it doesn’t have trophies or let players use their save from the flat version.

1) DOOM: The Dark Ages Premium Edition

Image COurtesy of Bethesda Softworks

Price: $32.99 / $99.99

DOOM is still going strong after all these years and trying different things. DOOM: The Dark Ages has id Software’s classic rock-solid controls and design, but this entry aims to be a bit tankier, giving players access to a multi-purpose shield. Parrying projectiles and chucking it around like a demon-killing Captain America is incredibly empowering and gives it its own identity when compared to its predecessors. The vehicle sections aren’t as solid, yet they don’t detract too much from the more traditional sections. This version also comes with the upcoming expansion, and while id has only spoken about it loosely in streams, it’s hard to imagine it completely faltering in the wake of such a great base campaign.

