Amazon Giving Away 10 Free PC Games in February

Amazon has announced its next wave of games that it will be giving out to Prime Members throughout the month of February. 2026 got off to a strong start for what was formerly Amazon’s Prime Gaming service as titles like Civilization 6, Elderborn, and Harold Halibut were among 11 games that were made available for Prime subscribers in January. Now, with February underway, Amazon has revealed its next slate of freebies for the year, and it’s arguably better than last month.

As of this month, Amazon will be adding 10 PC games to its recently rebranded Luna service. Arguably the biggest addition of February is that of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which is actually available starting today. This spin-off of the Borderlands series launched in 2022 and generally received solid reviews from critics. It’s joined this month by other notable additions such as Captain Blood, Rebel Galaxy Outlaw, and Total War: ATTILA.

Here is the full lineup of games that Amazon Prime members will be able to download and keep for good in the weeks ahead:

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Available Today (Epic Games Store Code)

Dread Templar – Available Today (Amazon Games App)

Hexguardian – Available February 12th (Epic Games Store Code)

Around the World: Travel to Brazil Collector’s Edition – Available February 12th (Legacy Game Code)

Ambition: A Minuet in Power – Available February 19th (GOG Code)

Captain Blood – Available February 19th (GOG Code)

Meganoid – Available February 19th (GOG Code)

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw – Available February 26th (GOG Code)

Total War: ATTILA – Available February 26th (Epic Games Store Code)

Tavern Talk – Available February 26th (Amazon Games App)

While these are just the free games that Prime subscribers can download themselves, another group of titles will be available to stream through the Luna cloud gaming platform. This group of games is particularly strong thanks to Remedy’s acclaimed survival-horror release, Alan Wake 2, joining the service. It’s accompanied by other standouts such as Just Shapes and Beats, Disney Universe, and The Order of Giants DLC for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Per usual, all of these arrivals to Amazon’s Luna platform will eventually expire and won’t be available in perpetuity. Fortunately, all of these games mentioned will be claimable beyond February and should be on the service for a few months. Still, if you want them for yourself, you should look to pick them up sooner rather than later once they go live.

