Lord of the Rings Game Currently on Sale for Its Lowest-Ever Price (But Not For Long)

If you’ve had to actively pull yourself away from browsing game deals recently, you’re not alone. There are a ton of great discounts on offer this time of year across pretty much every platform. But not all game deals are created equally, which is where we come in to make sure you don’t miss the best ones. Lord of the Rings fans and cooking game enthusiasts alike will want to take note that Tales of the Shire has hit its lowest ever price on Steam. This deal is only good for a few more days, so make sure you don’t miss it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tales of the Shire had a mixed critical reception at launch, but has since gained popularity with cozy gaming fans. Weta Workshop’s cozy Lord of the Rings game now boasts a Very Positive rating on Steam, and it’s also on sale. From now until December 8th, Tales of the Shire is 30% off on Steam, marking its best discount since the game released.

Is Tales of the Shire Worth Buying On Sale?

Image courtesy of Weta Workshop

Given the mixed reviews early on, many gamers have been wary of Tales of the Shire. At full price, the cozy Lord of the Rings game costs $34.99. That’s not bad compared to many games on the market, but it’s enough to give you pause if you aren’t sure you’ll like it. However, at 30% off, Tales of the Shire comes in at $24.49, which starts to look a bit better. This isn’t a massive discount, but it’s pretty decent for a game that just released earlier this year.

Tales of the Shire is a laid-back life sim with a short and sweet story. It offers fishing, farming, foraging, and decorating, but at its heart, Tales of the Shire is about cooking and building community. If you like cozy cooking games and don’t mind taking your time with the story, you will most likely enjoy this game. However, the farming can be straightforward if you’re used to more complex offerings, so bear that in mind. As for Lord of the Rings lore, there are a ton of spot-on references to Tolkien’s work to be found here. I very much enjoyed the game myself and think it’s worth its sale price so long as it’s the kind of game you enjoy.

Other Steam & Fantasy Game Deals You Might Like

Image courtesy of Traveller’s Tales and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Looking for more discounts on games with Lord of the Rings vibes or other great deals on Steam? Here are a few more discounts that you might want to take a look at.

With discounts like these, it’s a great time to fill in the gaps in your PC gaming or Lord of the Rings game library. And if you’ve been on the fence about Tales of the Shire, this is likely to be the cheapest it’ll get for a good while.

What’s your favorite Lord of the Rings game? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!