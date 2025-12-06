LEGO Game Now Completely Free for Millions in New Promo

A relatively new LEGO video game is now free for millions around the globe to download and keep for good. Since the 1990s, LEGO games have been coming about in droves and have continued to be a hit with fans. Starting with titles like LEGO Island and LEGO Racers, to those modeled after established franchises such as LEGO Star Wars and the upcoming LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, video games tied to the mega-popular toy brand have evolved a lot over the past 30 years and remain incredibly relevant to this day. Now, for those looking to dive into a new LEGO game for themselves without having to throw down any money, a new deal has come about that shouldn’t be missed.

As of this week, LEGO 2K Drive has become completely free thanks to Prime Gaming. Released in 2023, LEGO 2K Drive is an open-world racing game that looks to emulate other popular franchises like Forza Horizon. While the game is predominantly centered around racing, in typical LEGO fashion, it also has a huge customization element that lets players create their own unique vehicles from scratch. Despite sounding like a fantastic idea on paper, responses to LEGO 2K Drive have been a bit mixed from players and critics, which means that becoming available at no cost is a great way to check it out and see if it might be for you.

Since this offer for LEGO 2K Drive is through Prime Gaming, it necessitates that those who claim the game need to have an active Amazon Prime membership. While this means that LEGO 2K Drive isn’t completely “free” in the normal sense, this promo is still one that tens of millions of subscribers around the globe already qualify for without having to spend any money.

Those who do claim LEGO 2K Drive through Prime Gaming will then be given a code for the game on PC. This code is compatible specifically with the Microsoft Store, which is where it can be redeemed. Once done, LEGO 2K Drive will then exist in your digital library on the Microsoft Store and can be freely played at any point from now into the future.

To learn more about LEGO 2K Drive and whether or not it might be of interest to you, you can check out the game’s launch trailer and official description below.

LEGO 2K Drive

Synopsis: “Welcome to Bricklandia, home of a massive open-world LEGO driving adventure. Race anywhere, play with anyone, build your dream rides, and defeat a cast of wild racing rivals for the coveted Sky Trophy!

In LEGO 2K Drive, your awesome transforming vehicle gives you the freedom to speed seamlessly across riveting racetracks, off-road terrain, and open waters. Explore the vast world of Bricklandia, show off your driving skills, and build vehicles brick-by-brick!”