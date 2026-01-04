PlayStation Giving Away One of the Best Games of All Time for Just $2

On the PlayStation Store right now, one of the best games of all time is available for just $2 thanks to a 90% discount that is live for the next four more days. In other words, the PSN deal ends on January 8. As for the game in question, it is a PS4 game, but playable on both the PS5 and PS5 Pro thanks to backward compatibility. And despite being a PS4 game, it holds up incredibly well, which actually isn’t the case for every great PS4-era game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The PS4 game in question hails from 2016, a year where Overwatch won Game of the Year, but the highest-rated game of the year, according to Metacritic, was actually Playdead’s Inside, which boasts a 93 on Metacritic. This is tied for the highest-scoring game of 2016 with PS4 exclusive Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. While Inside did not win Game of the Year 10 calendar years ago, it did walk away that night with awards for Best Independent Game and Best Art Direction, alongside additional nominations for Best Narrative and Best Music/Sound Design.

Arguably the Greatest Puzzle Platformer Ever Made

The best puzzle platformer of all time is, of course, up for debate. And this debate is between Portal 2 and Inside, with honorable mentions to Portal, Braid, Limbo, and maybe Fez. Wherever you come down on the debate, if you are a fan of the genre or simply appreciate atmospheric games, then Inside is a must-play as it’s second to very few in each category.

For those unfamiliar with the game, it is the successor to 2010’s Limbo, which was the debut release from Danish studio Playdead. Inside is Limbo, but better. And it’s increasingly looking like it will be the magnum opus of the studio, which has yet to follow up Inside with anything, despite Inside being 10 years old. It is working on a new game, though.

Predecessor Even Cheaper

While Limbo is Inside but not as good, it’s still very good and ranks among the best puzzle platformers of all time. Where Inside is currently $1.99 on the PlayStation Store, Limbo is even cheaper at $0.99. Neither game has ever been cheaper than this on the PlayStation Store, and it’s unlikely they ever will, as Playdead has never discounted its games beyond 90%.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.