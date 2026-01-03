PlayStation Exclusive RPG Removed From PS Store for Some PSN Users

A PlayStation exclusive has been removed from the PlayStation Store for some PS4 and PS5 users, roughly 10 years after its release in 2015. The game in question never came to PC, Nintendo, or Xbox platforms, making it a bona fide PlayStation exclusive, despite Sony having no involvement in the game’s production. For some PSN users, the PS4 version of the game has already been delisted from the PS Store, while the PlayStation Vita version is set to be delisted in the next 48 hours on January 5. The good news is this is not impacting all PSN users, at least for now.

The PlayStation exclusive game in question, Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky, debuted back on December 17, 2015. So, this delisting comes around its 10-year anniversary, which is almost certainly not a coincidence, as this is likely when some form of licensing ends. There are no online elements in the game, so its delisting is either a publishing agreement ending or a licensing agreement ending. Whatever the case, when the PlayStation exclusive debuted in 2015, it was only in Japan. It did not come west until October 18, 2016. To this end, it’s set to remain available on the North American and European PlayStation Stores, but this will probably change later in the year. In the meantime, it’s important to note that not only does this apply to the base game, but it applies to the DLC as well. Because there are no online elements, though, the game will remain entirely playable, even after its complete delisting.

A Forgotten Single-Player RPG

Developed by Spike Chunsoft and Tri-Ace, and published by Aksys Games, Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky is an RPG and, to some, an unofficial spiritual successor to Valkyrie Profile. Upon release, the RPG earned a 69 on Metacritic and didn’t light the world on fire commerically. Suffice to say, many won’t notice it is gone, but those who want the 50-hour RPG in their PSN library will want to buy it sooner rather than later.

Why Has the PlayStation Exclusive Been Delisted

As noted, neither Spike Chunsoft nor Tri-Ace nor Aksys Games has disclosed why the PlayStation exclusive RPG is being delisted, but the former did release a brief announcement on the matter, apologizing for the delisting.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to our customers and kindly ask for your understanding,” reads the announcement from Spike Chunsoft about the PSN delisting.

