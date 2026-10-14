Call of Duty On Nintendo Switch 2 Is A Much Bigger Threat to PlayStation & Xbox Than You Might Think

Nintendo is a pop culture icon that has loomed large for decades. In the 90s, Nintendo established itself as a power player in the home console business. The company competed aggressively with Sega and Sony for ultimate market supremacy. The Super Nintendo and Nintendo 64 were household names during their respective generations. Then, the turn of the millennium happened, and so did the PlayStation 2. Single-handedly, the PS2 wiped Sega off the map as the Dreamcast became the long-time console maker’s final machine. Almost a year after the PS2 emerged, its competitors Xbox and the Nintendo GameCube entered the fray. Sony’s second-generation console continued to dominate the playing field, with Xbox taking second place thanks to mega hits like Halo and Splinter Cell. While the GameCube might be fondly revered today, it wasn’t highly respected by consumers during its lifetime. However, the strange console design coupled with small discs and a unique control scheme signaled that Nintendo was going to march to the beat of its own drum, and it did just that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the follow-up generation to the GameCube, Nintendo launched an arguably less powerful machine than its competitors, with motion controls being the new hook for players. The Wii sold like hotcakes. But at this point, it began to diverge from Microsoft and Sony as a direct competitor. The Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 became the consoles for hardened gamers who wanted the power to play fierce titles like Gears of War, Call of Duty, Uncharted, Battlefield, and more. The Wii was no match for these games, but it didn’t need them. Nintendo understood that Nintendo fans wanted more of what made them popular after all these years: Nintendo. Super Mario Galaxy, Mario Kart Wii, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess & Skyward Sword, Mario Party 8, and Wii Sports were games that endeared a significantly broader audience, especially casual gamers. This continued through the next two generations. But a turning point is taking shape as a game series absent from Nintendo platforms for years is returning with a Switch 2 release: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

Nintendo is Finally Playing in the Same Sandbox Once Again

Arguably, Nintendo never needed triple-A third-party games like Call of Duty. The company set itself apart by leaning into its stable of first-party properties that have cultivated a massive fanbase over decades. But with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 coming to Switch 2, everything could change. Once upon a time, Call of Duty attempted to flirt with Nintendo. During the Wii generation, Call of Duty 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Reflex, Call of Duty: World at War, Call of Duty: Black Ops, and even Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 came to the console. Modern Warfare 2 was conspicuously absent. But the games truly never performed well on the platform, technically and commercially. The graphical fidelity took a major hit due to the Wii’s underpowered hardware. Features available on PS3 and Xbox 360 were pared down or eliminated entirely on the Wii. Fans drawn to the multiplayer aspect of the game opted to nab these games on the other two platforms. Activision tried one more time with Nintendo’s platform when they released Call of Duty: Ghosts on the Wii U. After this 2013 game, Call of Duty abandoned Nintendo entirely.

Over a decade later, Call of Duty is once again landing on a Nintendo platform. This time, the Nintendo console has one advantage over the other two consoles: portability. With console sellers like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, Nintendo is in a prime position for an increased install base. Will players choose to pick this up on the Switch 2? Only time will tell. Even so, Call of Duty’s emergence on a Nintendo platform for the first time in 13 years could signal a shift that Sony and Microsoft should be wary of.

Nintendo Doesn’t Need to Overtake PlayStation & Xbox, Just Close the Third-Party Gap

Currently, the gaming market is a perilous landscape with the winds of anti-consumerism and layoffs blowing every which way. Both Xbox and PlayStation have managed to alienate and anger fans over the past year in a multitude of ways. Conversations about physical vs. digital ownership, the destruction of studios built around incredible talent, rising prices, project cancellations, legacy store closures (PS3 & Vita), and general confusion over the future strategies of these companies are in abundance. Meanwhile, Nintendo is enchanting fans with its plans for the coming year. The company is already a powerhouse with mega-valuable IP at its disposal. These properties are reaching further than ever, with blockbuster Mario films hitting theaters and a Zelda film in the works. Third-party hits haven’t been Nintendo’s bread and butter. But closing the gap in this regard could spell trouble for Sony and Microsoft if they’re not careful.

The highly popular Souls developer, FromSoftware, is unleashing an exclusive Souls game for the Switch 2: The Duskbloods. The finale to the epic Final Fantasy VII semi-remake series, Final Fantasy VII Revelation, is heading to the Switch 2 alongside PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on April 8, 2027. As far as third-party titles are concerned, Nintendo seems like less of an afterthought and more of a priority for developers and publishers. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is the biggest AAA title to make this move. All of these signals coalesce into one undeniable fact: Nintendo is an emerging threat to Sony and Microsoft once again.

PlayStation and Xbox have truly lost sight of their most ardent fans. The messaging has been half-baked, dismissive, or nonexistent in many cases. This could be an inflection point where Nintendo begins holding these two gaming giants to account. PlayStation and Xbox should be concerned about what happens when Nintendo’s current strengths, namely a massive dedicated first-party fanbase, are paired with third-party support that has, in recent years, eluded the company. If the industry’s biggest releases start prioritizing the Switch 2, competition could become fiercer and more complex between the big three.