The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Reveals New Feature the Original N64 Version Didn’t Have

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake has revealed a new feature coming with the Nintendo Switch 2 game that the original N64 version didn’t have. The new Switch 2 remake of what many consider the greatest game of all time is unsurprisingly set to be very faithful. It’s completely overhauling the visuals and gameplay to bring each to modernity, but otherwise the remake is set to be very faithful to the original. To this end, there aren’t many new features, but there are some, and Nintendo has confirmed a new one.

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Over on social media platform X, the official Japanese account for The Legend of Zelda series relays word of a new small quality-of-life feature. More specifically, the official social media account relays word of a new feature that will allow players on Nintendo Switch 2 to confirm their next objective or look back on their adventures so far. In addition to this, as they progress through the game, a large tapestry painting will slowly fill up to represent this progress. The account then provides an image demonstrating the feature, but everything is in Japanese.

The image can be seen below, but it’s worth noting that everything comes via translation, so finer details and specifications should be taken with a grain of salt, as sometimes vital context or meaning is lost in translation. This is not a concern here, but it’s always worth keeping in mind.

A Potential Collector’s Item

Because the information was relayed via a small Japanese account, it’s hard to gauge what the fan reaction to this new feature is because the replies are limited and themselves come through translation. A couple note that they hope Nintendo releases the tapestry as a physical item, which certainly seems a possibility at this point.

The account relaying this information doesn’t expand upon why Nintendo decided to implement this, but it opens the possibility that there are many features like this that players don’t know about yet. Nintendo doesn’t overly detail or market its games before release. In fact, it often keeps many things a secret, so there’s a good chance there are many things like this being kept back.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake is set to release on November 7 via the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Nintendo Switch 2 only. It will cost $60 when it releases, at least on the Nintendo eShop. A physical copy will cost $70.

As you would expect, Nintendo Switch 2 users are excited for it, but at least in Japan, there are actually two upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 RPGs they are more excited for, at least based on the latest polling. That said, feel free to leave a comment letting us know, on a scale of 1-10, how excited you are for the long-awaited remake, and what new features you’d like to see added.