One of the biggest fan projects for Cyberpunk 2077 has finally entered open beta, setting up online multiplayer for the first time in the CD Projekt Red developed open-world RPG. The first-person action of Night City is expanding in full force to support a server’s-worth of players, allowing them to get together to explore the setting or complete missions together. Called “CyberMP,” this six-year modding endeavor is dropping at the perfect time, as Cyberpunk 2077‘s original developers are taking more and more interest at the direction of fan-made content while creating their next big titles.

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With a trailer released on November 15, 2026, the CyberMP project has officially made both a client and server players can access freely to start testing the mod. Obviously, players need to have a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 downloaded on PC in order to access the multiplayer mod, but once they do, it is very reminiscent of something like GTA Online. While far from complete and not without problems, this fulfills an original ambition from CD Projekt Red that had to be scrapped due to the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077 and all the time it took for the game to get on the right track.

Cyberpunk 2077 Modders Open a Multiplayer Open Beta for Players to Explore Night City Together

Courtesy of CD Projekt Red

CyberMP is truly a multiplayer mod that has it all, hosting servers where vast amounts of players can jump into Night City together at the same time. In the words of the modders, “no invites or applications needed,” so players can jump in once they visit the project’s website and download/install the appropriate files. Unfortunately, crashes, server drops, stuttering, and other performance issues make the mod’s beta far from ideal, but the team behind CyberMP is eager to implement fixes fast. Some of the content players can expect from this Cyberpunk 2077 mod include:

Open-world exploration with no restrictions for entering/leaving areas together

Driving multiple vehicles at the same time with other players

Dedicated PvP within select servers

Engage in PvE combat during various missions within the game

Complete story based content depending on individual player criteria

Players can race each other using the vehicles they unlock, or steal the right weapons to duel each other in select spaces. From the limited mod gameplay players have explored so far, every character you encounter has a yellow health bar, along with an abbreviated version of their user name (again, similar to GTA Online). There seems to be no limit to the amount of players in a select server, leading to cooperation in some environments, and complete pandemonium in others. The PvP servers seem to encourage a smaller crop of players, were others can find and challenge each other naturally to see whose build is better.

For one of the best selling open-world games right now on Steam, this is a huge expansion to what is possible in Cyberpunk 2077, even if limited right now. The team behind CyberMP is currently prioritizing fixing the performance of the mod, making sure crashes are less frequent and seeing how the project works when real players arrive in big numbers. Thankfully, the long development time for this mod also confirms no “vibe-based” gen-AI coding was used, adding an authenticity to the mod around 90% of others for Cyberpunk 2077 don’t have right now.

Developers for Cyberpunk 2077 Originally Wanted to Include Online Multiplayer as a Separate Mode

Courtesy of CD Projekt Red

One of the most fascinating details about CyberMP is that it is completing an original vision for Cyberpunk 2077 that CD Projekt Red wasn’t able to do. At first, CD Projekt Red had planned to make a multiplayer mode for Cyberpunk 2077 a top priority for the game post-launch, before that idea was cancelled in favor of fixing the many, many problems of the title when it came out. CD Projekt Red’s countless updates over time eventually course-corrected Cyberpunk 2077 heavily, culminating in the celebrated Phantom Liberty expansion, which established the “definitive” version of the game players are the most used to.

Another AAA project set in Cyberpunk 2077‘s world was planned to have online multiplayer with CD Projekt Red too, but that was also cancelled. This was due to the fact that the developer decided to move forward with other big projects instead, such as The Witcher 4, a new expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and early steps for a Cyberpunk sequel. As a result, CyberMP is almost like a correction of the past, with fans making something that may have resembled an official direction the game might have gone in under different circumstances.

Recent Mod Efforts Have Been Supported by CD Projekt Red Hiring Fan Project Creators

Courtesy of CD Projekt Red

While some studios might search to stomp out a fan project that creates something they were unable to do, CD Projekt Red has embraced its modding community openly. Much like Bethesda, Rockstar, and other companies, CD Projekt Red has seen the value in fan ideas, which can often be inventive enough to inspire official game design choices on other titles down the line. To that point, CD Projekt Red has actually hired several prominent modders from games like Cyberpunk 2077 or The Witcher 3 to officially join the development team, with a large portion of some groups made up of former mod creators.

It’s entirely possible that the success of the CyberMP mod may lead to CD Projekt Red reaching out, not to disable the multiplayer servers, but to recruit those involved. By doing this, the studio may have an even better chance to accomplish their original goal, which was to have multiplayer elements in Night City to begin with. Bringing online to each of their games seems to be a big goal of CD Projekt Red, so having a Cyberpunk 2077 mod with that concept to go off of could be a huge source of inspiration for the game’s sequel in the years to come.

What excites you the most about a multiplayer mod for Cyberpunk 2077? Let us know in the comments below!