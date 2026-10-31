6-Year-Old Open-World RPG Is Now One of the Best-Selling Games on Steam

A 6-year-old open-world RPG was the #3 best-selling game on Steam for the week of October 20 to October 27, aka the latest Steam weekly sales chart, behind only two juggernaut new releases: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 and Phantom Blade Zero. In the process, it’s beaten the new Square Enix RPG Final Fantasy Resonance, as well as other somewhat new releases like EA Sports FC 27 and Enshrouded.

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As Steam sale chart hawks will know, a fairly steady game in the Top 30 is CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. And despite being six years old, it just got a substantial new update to tie into the release of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2. The combination of these two has had players flocking back to the game, which is why it jumped 15 spots up the chart to the #3 spot. And if this didn’t happen in the proximity of two of some of the biggest releases of the year, it may have shot all the way back up to the #1 spot.

This is just the latest feather in the cap of CD Projekt Red and Cyberpunk 2077. The latter had a disastrous start to life, which turned into one of the great comeback stories in gaming. Not only does it rank among the Top 20 Best-Selling games of all time, but it’s widely beloved. It’s achieved all of this through excellent post-launch support that has seen the game’s original potential slowly realized and then expanded upon and improved upon as well.

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Top 20 Best-Selling Steam Games for the Week of October 20 to October 27

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Phantom Blade Zero Cyberpunk 2077 Final Fantasy Resonance Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty EA Sports FC 27 Dead by Daylight Helldivers 2 Enshrouded Wardogs Moonsweepers Scam With Your Friends Planet Zoo 2 Rust Grand Theft Auto V Star Wars Galactic Racer We Were Here Tomorrow NBA 2K27 Over the Hill Battlefield 6

For those who haven’t checked out Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam, now is as good a time as ever to play it. To this end, it still has many active players, as evidenced by its peak concurrent user count in the past 24 hours being 141,887. Some of these are returning players, but many are new. Unfortunately, it is not on sale. So, those who want to jump in now will need to fork over $60 for the base game. Meanwhile, its expansion, Phantom Liberty, is also full price right now, which is another $30. To this end, the game and its expansion will undoubtedly go on sale between Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas, and if you have waited 6 years to check out one of the 2020s’ great RPGs, you might as well wait for the imminent discount. To this end, digitally, we have seen it discounted to as low as $17.49 in the past. In fact, this was a recent discount for it.