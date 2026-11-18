One of the biggest changes that Rockstar Games has made with Grand Theft Auto 6 is tied to its vehicles. While you can still hijack just about every car, truck, boat, helicopter, and plane that you see in the game, Rockstar has put a much greater emphasis on giving Jason and Lucia their own unique rides that they’re able to personalize and upgrade. This system is more in line with the one that Rockstar introduced in Red Dead Redemption 2, as protagonist Arthur Morgan could develop a bond with his horse, while also using it for additional storage.

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When you begin GTA 6, Jason will already have his own vehicle of choice: the Vapid Ganado. This inaugural car is the one that Jason will be primarily driving through the game’s earliest hours in the Leonida Keys. However, when you get deeper into Grand Theft Auto 6, you’ll finally be able to shift away from the Ganado and select a new car to become your default ride. To that end, if you’re wondering when this feature becomes available, we have the full breakdown.

GTA 6 Doesn’t Give You the Option to Register a New Car for Many Hours

Throughout the entirety of Chapter 1 of Grand Theft Auto 6, you’ll be locked into using Jason’s Ganado. While you can take it to a local auto shop to repair any broken parts or give it a fresh coat of paint, you’re not able to register a new vehicle outright. This won’t prevent you from hijacking any other cars you might find out in the open-world, but none of these vehicles you pick up will be permanently registered as in your custody.

Once you get in Chapter 2, though, this finally changes. In one of the first story missions in Chapter 2, Lucia meets Moses, who is a mechanic who runs a car shop. While you can sell stolen vehicles to Moses to help bring in a bit more money, you can also bring him any car you find out in the world to register as your own. Doing so can occasionally cost a fair bit of money, so you’ll want to ensure that you have enough funds in order to do this before you pay Moses a visit. Once you do, though, you’ll permanently be able to keep this same car unless you decide to swap it out or sell it.

When You Can Obtain Supercars in GTA 6

Even after you gain access to registering vehicles in GTA 6, many of the higher-end, more sought-after vehicles in the game will remain unable to be acquired. The reason for this is simply because almost all of the supercars in Grand Theft Auto 6 happen to come with trackers. The advanced trackers, in particular, are difficult to remove and cannot be taken off these cars by Moses or other Pay n Spray shops around Leonida until later. Because of this, even if you happen to see a sleek supercar that drives by you on the streets of Vice City, chances are you won’t be able to register it even if you did happen to steal it.

Still, don’t fret, as Grand Theft Auto 6’s story eventually puts you in control of vehicles like this the deeper that you get into it. While you might have to start out the game by driving broken-down trucks or other vehicles released near the turn of the century, you’ll eventually be able to get your hands on some truly exciting cars that will have you flying down the highway at well over 100mph. To that end, just keep making progress in GTA 6’s main missions if you want to unlock these cars sooner rather than later.