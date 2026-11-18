As a wise man once said, “Cash rules everything around me.” In Grand Theft Auto 6, that’s more true than ever. While pulling off high-stakes robberies and filling your bank account has always been a primary objective throughout Grand Theft Auto’s history, GTA 6 puts a much greater emphasis on money than ever before. Without it, you’ll struggle to upgrade your car, buy new weapons, or even make your own version of Jason and Lucia look as fashionable as you want.

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As you progress through Grand Theft Auto 6’s story, you’ll slowly unlock a number of new objectives that can allow you to yield greater money. In the early hours of the game, though, you’ll find that you’re pretty strapped for cash, as you struggle to obtain even a few thousand dollars at any given time. If you’re looking to tuck away some money sooner rather than later, though, here are some tips to keep in mind as you begin your own adventure in Leonida.

How to Quickly Get Money in GTA 6

In Chapter 1 of GTA 6, you’re solely controlling Jason as he works as a drug runner in the Leonida Keys. Many of the missions that Jason does for his boss, Brian, or with his cohort Donnie, will allow Jason to get some spending money. However, many of the game’s biggest scores remain locked away, as you’ll instead have to complete a number of missions to begin gaining access to this content.

Eventually, you’ll reach a point where Jason will be able to go out and collect some drug drops that have been left in the bay. This, in addition to a handful of raids that you can take on against the Kingfishers, which are a local gang in the Keys, will be some of the best ways to quickly scrape together some money.

Perhaps the biggest downside to doing these tasks, however, is that the payouts you’ll receive for these jobs are rather minimal. Brian and Donnie are the only two fences you’ll have at your disposal in the first hours of GTA 6, and each pays either a “Very Low” or “Low” rate for narcotics, jewelry, or marked bills that you’re trying to sell. As such, even if you do go out of your way to complete a number of these odd jobs, the process of stacking paper to the ceiling will be a tough one.

Chapter 2 Is When GTA 6 Really Begins to Allow for Greater Money to Be Made

Once you reach Chapter 2 of Grand Theft Auto 6, you’ll be able to start earning money at a much faster pace. Not only will you be able to begin holding up more local pawn shops and jewelry stores, but you’ll also meet Moses, who is one of the game’s most important characters when it comes to getting cash. Moses runs an auto shop and is also willing to purchase stolen vehicles for hundreds or thousands of dollars at once. As Lucia, you’ll be able to begin hijacking cars and bringing them to Moses, which will allow you to get money faster than ever before in your BuckMe account.

The only problem with Moses is that he doesn’t accept any and all vehicles at his shop. Any car that has a tracker on it will be a no-go for Moses, as that vehicle will be deemed too dangerous for him to purchase. Eventually, you’ll be able to sell cars that have these trackers in place, but it won’t be until a bit later on.

Even with this caveat in place, Moses is going to be your best option to collect money in the opening 10 or so hours of GTA 6. As such, it’s recommended that you prioritize knocking out many of the main missions in Chapter 1 early on so that you can more quickly begin living large as Jason and Lucia.

Grand Theft Auto 6 releases this week on November 19th for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. If you’re looking to play the game earlier than this, there’s a workaround that will allow you to jump in right now.