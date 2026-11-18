Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally beginning to roll out around the globe, but upon its launch, the game will only be a single-player title. Despite the overwhelming popularity of GTA Online, which is the multiplayer component of GTA 5, Rockstar Games has yet to outright confirm that this mode will be making its way to GTA 6. Instead, its marketing push for GTA 6 up until this point has revolved entirely around the upgrades it’s made to the game’s open-world, while also focusing on its new characters, Jason and Lucia.

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While this emphasis on GTA 6’s single-player offering will undoubtedly continue to be a priority for Rockstar in the weeks and months ahead, especially with it garnering a nomination for Game of the Year, it’s all but guaranteed that GTA Online will eventually be added as part of a new update or a completely separate download. To that end, here’s what we know so far about this future content.

What Rockstar Has Said About GTA 6 Online

Currently, Rockstar has not confirmed in any manner that multiplayer will be coming to Grand Theft Auto 6. However, it has refused to deny the feature either, which tells us in a rather roundabout way that multiplayer is surely in the cards. With GTA 5, GTA Online was released only a couple of weeks after the base game. While this clearly won’t be the case with GTA 6, reports have given us an idea of when it will go live.

According to past comments from Twitch CEO Dan Clancy, the streaming giant has spent a lot of time working with Rockstar Games on its plans for the next version of GTA Online. Clancy went on to add that Rockstar is planning to release multiplayer at some point in 2027, but didn’t provide a more narrowed window in the year in which it will drop.

Even though there’s very little to go off of with GTA 6 Online’s release right now, there remains no question that multiplayer will be implemented at some point. The previous version of GTA Online has been a cash cow for Rockstar Games and is perhaps the biggest reason why the studio took its time in creating GTA 6. Clearly, Rockstar is going to want to find this same success once again, meaning that multiplayer will surely be bigger and better than ever.

Rockstar Seems to Be Prioritizing Other GTA 6 Releases Over GTA Online

Perhaps the biggest reason that GTA Online’s release could be taking a bit longer to come about is because Rockstar seems to be prioritizing another major release for GTA 6. While the game is only going to be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch, Rockstar clearly intends to bring the game to PC in the future as well. And although past gaps between Grand Theft Auto’s console and PC ports have been quite spaced apart, this might not be the case with GTA 6.

A high-profile report from this past month has suggested that Rockstar is currently planning to bring Grand Theft Auto 6 to PC in the early part of 2027. This would be a markedly different strategy from Rockstar compared to its past, but it could also be doing so to ensure that the game is available on all platforms prior to GTA Online rolling out. Going about things in this manner would make the eventual launch of GTA Online that much more monumental than before, and could make the inclusion of multiplayer another massive milestone for Rockstar.

Grand Theft Auto 6 releases in the coming day on November 19th for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Once we know more about Rockstar’s plans for GTA Online, we’ll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook.