Mario Tennis Is the Wrong Sport to Revisit, and One of 2025’s Best Games Proves It

Mario is famous for his spin-off titles, and Nintendo constantly reinvents these with new iterations. We’ve seen Mario host chaotic parties, take to the tracks in Mario Kart, and compete across a variety of sports. Among these, tennis seems to be Mario and friends’ favorite, as seen by Mario Tennis Fever being the first Mario sports game released on Nintendo Switch 2. But I have to wonder if another Mario Tennis is really the sport we should be getting?

Videos by ComicBook.com

While I’d love to see Mario tackle an American football game, I look to the Nintendo 3DS and one sport that has often been overlooked. Mario Sports Superstars introduced horse racing to Mario’s talents, and it was a blast. But Nintendo has never returned to this delightful spin-off game. 2026 is the perfect time to revisit this idea, especially after the success of Umamusume: Pretty Derby, a horse-girl racing game and one of 2025’s best releases.

Mario Tennis Is Fun, but It’s No Longer Fresh

Image courtesy of Nintendo

There is no denying that Mario tennis games have a legacy. I grew up playing Mario Tennis on the Nintendo 64 and later on the GameCube, enjoying its simple mechanics and character-driven matches. Those original games had a clear identity: arcade-style gameplay, silly moves, and a genuine sense of charm. But each new entry feels like a cheap imitation, chasing the original glory while adding unnecessary gimmicks. By the time Mario Tennis Aces arrived, the series had started to feel mechanically narrow, relying on similar special shots, similar courts, and familiar pacing.

With Mario Tennis Fever, the pattern continues. Early previews show refinements and new characters, but not much reinvention. Tennis is a sport with relatively fixed rules, and even with Mario spin, there is only so much room for creativity. The franchise has never really failed, but it has become predictable, and its newer releases are seldom console sellers. Meanwhile, other Mario sports games—like Mario Strikers, Mario Golf, and Mario Baseball rarely receive new games in comparison. Tennis feels safe when Mario sports should feel bold as they once did.

Players are also hungry for variety. Lately, Nintendo fans usually only get one or two sports titles per generation, making each release feel more important. When that slot goes to tennis again, it raises the question of what will be missed in favor of a familiar, safer choice. Variety is what keeps Mario sports exciting, and right now that variety is fading as we stare down yet another tennis game. Love may be a score in tennis, but fans are not loving how much attention the series is getting compared to other sports titles.

Mario Horse Racing Is Long Overdue for a Full Nintendo Revival

image courtesy of nintendo

The horse racing mode in Mario Sports Superstars was surprisingly engaging. Despite sharing the spotlight with other sports, it had personality, depth, and a gameplay loop that clearly could have been expanded into its own full title. It mixed racing with light management, and the colorful Mario charm made it approachable even for players unfamiliar with the genre. Unfortunately, Nintendo has yet to revisit it, treating it as a one-off idea rather than the foundation for an entire game.

The success of Umamusume: Pretty Derby proves that there is real interest in horse racing games when they are modernized, stylish, and supported with meaningful mechanics. That game blended training systems, high-energy races, and a character-driven story to create a unique experience that appealed to a wide audience. It did not just work as a horse racing title but showed that players care about this type of gameplay when it is presented with care and ambition. The cute horse girls certainly helped, but Nintendo has its own roster of cute and charming characters.

Nintendo is positioned perfectly to take inspiration from this. Their characters already fit naturally into racing settings, and the Mario universe has always embraced creativity. A full horse racing game could mix vibrant environments, strategic racing elements, and even light adventure components. Imagine breeding or training Yoshis if Nintendo doesn’t want to do horses, racing with power-ups, or exploring different terrains across Mushroom Kingdom regions. That level of creativity is something tennis simply cannot offer anymore.

One of 2025’s Best Games Shows What Nintendo Is Missing

Image courtesy of Cygames

Umamusume: Pretty Derby did more than succeed last year. It proved that niche sports can flourish with strong design and a passionate audience. It earned the Best Mobile Game award at The Game Awards, built a massive fanbase, and pushed horse racing into mainstream gaming. And, crucially, it highlighted how underused the genre is by major publishers, especially when companies like Nintendo have the characters and history to make something truly memorable and exciting.

Nintendo has a long history of taking unconventional sports and turning them into beloved games. Mario Kart transformed kart racing. Mario Strikers turned soccer into chaotic arcade action. Even Mario Hoops 3-on-3 remains a cult favorite. When they commit to a weird idea, they deliver. Outside of Mario sports games, Splatoon and ARMS perfectly show this. Horse racing fits naturally into that tradition, and Mario Sports Superstars already proved they can make it fun. The next step is simply committing to it fully and delivering a full game built upon this idea.

Meanwhile, the continued focus on tennis feels like a missed opportunity. Mario tennis games are enjoyable, but they are no longer surprising, and many players like me are tired of them. Horse racing, by contrast, offers room for creativity, experimentation, and large-scale reinvention of Mario sports games. If Umamusume: Pretty Derby can become one of the most decorated games of the year, there is no reason Nintendo cannot build something just as compelling, especially with its track record.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!