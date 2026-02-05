How Mario Tennis Fever’s New Racket Gimmick Could Change the Game

It’s been a while since the last time we got a new Mario Tennis game. Mario Tennis Aces released for Nintendo Switch back in 2018, just a year after the console arrived on the market. Now, Mario Tennis Fever is following the trend, making its way onto the Switch 2 on February 12th. As a big enjoyer of Mario Tennis games, I was excited to see what the first new installment in 8 years would bring. At a recent Nintendo Switch 2 preview event, I got a little time hands-on with Mario Tennis Fever. And I’m already eager to see more of its new Fever Rackets.

Mario Tennis Fever is one of just a few confirmed major first-party Nintendo releases headed exclusively to Switch 2 this year. At its core, the gameplay feels pretty similar to prior Mario Tennis titles. But the game aims to top them with the biggest-ever playable roster of characters in the franchise’s history. A total of 38 different characters will bring their skills to the court, giving players plenty of unique play styles to test out. As a longtime Peach main, however, something else impressed me during my Mario Tennis Fever preview – the fever rackets.

Mario Tennis Fever Brings 30 New Special Racket Effects to the Court

Image courtesy of Nintendo

During my time with Mario Tennis Fever, I got to sample a few different modes of play. We first took on the in-game tutorial for a refresher on our tennis skills. I’m pleased to report I remembered the basics from my 2020 love affair with Mario Tennis Aces. Indeed, the general flow of a match feels pretty familiar when you first start out in Mario Tennis Fever. But that tutorial eases you in gently, before the Fever Rackets come out. And it’s these special effects that really mix things up, in frustrating and exciting ways.

After choosing your character in Mario Tennis Fever, you’ll be prompted to pick a Fever Racket. There are 30 different types to choose from, each with its own unique in-game effect. During my play time, I sampled two options – an Ice Racket and a Shadow Racket. My opponents in both singles and doubles matches brought some other effects to the court, as well. I can already tell that the Fever Racket that briefly renders your opponent and the tennis ball invisible will be the bane of my existence.

Like special shots in prior Mario Tennis games, the Fever Racket’s special effect has to charge up. So, you can’t throw ice or summon shadow clones of yourself willy-nilly. Instead, you’ll be able to the Fever Racket’s ability only once the gauge is fully charged. But then, chaos breaks out on the court in the best way. Having to avoid ice on the court, or trying to predict the ball’s path after it blinks out of existence, adds a new layer to Mario Tennis Fever. And I think it could be exactly the right amount of gimmick to make this the best entry in the series to date.

From What I’ve Seen, Mario Tennis Fever Could Be The Best Entry Yet

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Admittedly, I’m not a huge fan of sports games in general. But I’ve always enjoyed Mario Golf and Mario Tennis titles. Maybe it’s the fact that I grew up with Mario characters, or the unique twists on straightforward sports. But these games just appeal to me far more than my husband’s current go-to, PGA Tour. Even so, I’ve always found that it’s hard to stay invested in these kinds of games long term. Once you learn the basics and unlock everything, there’s not too much else to keep you going, unless you’re playing against friends. But Mario Tennis Fever might have cracked the code here. In fact, its gameplay might well be the best in series history.

In all, our preview consisted of 3 or 4 matches to test out different play modes and rackets. Under most circumstances, that probably would’ve been enough tennis video game time for me. But between the different character playstyles and the different effects from the Fever Rackets, I left wanting more. With a roster of 38 characters and 30 different potential in-game effects from the Fever Rackets, there’s a lot to test out. The potential for each match to really bring unique variables to the table is impressive.

The Fever Racket effects add just enough to make each match more than just tennis. Yes, you’ll need to master the different shots and have quick reflexes to win. But then there’s dodging patches of fire or ice on the field to add that extra edge, for you or your opponent. I really liked this extra layer, which feels like a natural step up from Mario Tennis Aces‘s Special Shots. Even after just around 30 minutes with the game, I can already tell I’ll be putting a lot of time into unlocking and testing out all of those new Fever Rackets. And don’t even get me started on the graphics, which bring a level of detail Aces couldn’t even dream of.

Are you looking forward to a brand-new Mario Tennis game on Switch 2?