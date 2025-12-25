I Still Can’t Believe Nintendo Has Never Made This Mario Sports Game

For decades, Nintendo has proven that it can turn almost any real-world sport into something playful, chaotic, and unmistakably Mario. The red-capped plumber has done it all: tennis, golf, baseball, soccer, basketball, and so much more. Even niche sports found new life once the Mushroom Kingdom got involved. These games were not just spin-offs. They became staples of Nintendo’s lineup, spanning generations and creating iconic series.

That is why one omission still feels baffling. When you look across Nintendo’s long history of Mario sports titles, there is a glaring absence that becomes harder to ignore with each passing year. The series has embraced global sports, party-friendly activities, and even Olympic competitions, yet one massively popular option has never received the Mario treatment. American football.

Despite being the most popular sport in America, Nintendo has never made a Mario American football game. That fact alone feels strange, but the concept itself fits the Mario universe almost perfectly. Football already emphasizes short bursts of action, clear roles, and dramatic momentum shifts. Those elements align naturally with Mario’s arcade-inspired design philosophy.

A Mario American football game would not need to simulate the sport realistically. Instead, it could focus on fast-paced drives, exaggerated tackles, and special abilities tied to each character. Quarterbacks could trigger screen-shaking throws. Linemen like Bowser and Donkey Kong could dominate the line of scrimmage. Speed-focused characters like Yoshi and Toad could thrive on trick plays and quick passes.

Items could replace traditional penalties, adding chaos without complexity. Stadiums could feature interactive hazards similar to those seen in Mario Strikers. Matches could be shorter and more accessible, making the game perfect for local multiplayer. The foundation is already there. Nintendo would simply need to translate the spirit of football into Mario logic, something the company has done successfully with countless other sports.

Nintendo typically balances global appeal with regional tastes. While American football is rarely played outside the United States, Nintendo has repeatedly shown a willingness to cater to Western audiences when it sees an opportunity. Franchises like Punch Out and Metroid were heavily influenced by Western preferences, and Mario himself has starred in sports more popular in certain regions than others.

A Mario American football game would be an especially smart move in the modern market. The sport dominates American television and culture, and a family-friendly alternative could appeal to players who do not normally engage with traditional football games. Parents and younger players could enjoy the sport without the violence and complexity associated with realistic simulations. It could be a gateway for kids to get their parents into gaming through a shared love.

There is also a social appeal. Football is deeply tied to gatherings, rivalries, and couch co-op experiences. Nintendo excels in those spaces. A Mario football game could thrive during parties, holidays, and casual multiplayer sessions, exactly where the Switch ecosystem performs best. It would not need to compete with realism. It would simply need to be fun, something Nintendo is the king of.

One More Sport Wouldn’t Hurt Mario’s Portfolio

Looking at Mario’s sports history makes the absence of football even more confusing. The plumber has competed in tennis, golf, baseball, soccer, basketball, Olympic events, and even horse racing-inspired kart competitions. Series like Mario Tennis, Mario Golf, Mario Baseball, and Mario Strikers have all found success by reimagining familiar sports with power-ups and personality.

Soccer in particular demonstrates that Nintendo is willing to tackle team-based contact sports. Mario Strikers embraced aggression, chaos, and arcade pacing, proving that Mario sports games do not need to be gentle or traditional. If soccer could be transformed into a high-impact spectacle, there is little reason football could not receive the same treatment.

The likely reason for the absence is global relevance. American football does not carry the same worldwide recognition as soccer or tennis. Nintendo often prioritizes universal appeal. Still, the company has taken risks before, especially when a concept fits its design strengths. What would be the harm in giving Mario one more sport to play with friends?

Yet, after decades of experimentation, the idea remains untouched. That is what makes it so surprising. A Mario American football game feels less like a gamble and more like an inevitability that has simply been delayed. Until it happens, it will remain one of Nintendo’s most puzzling omissions, and one that fans cannot stop imagining.

