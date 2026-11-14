Path of Exile 2’s 1.0 Release Is Shaping Up to Be Much More Than a Full Launch

There are full launches, and then there’s whatever Grinding Gear Games has cooked up for Path of Exile 2. After spending almost two years in Early Access, the action RPG is finally approaching its big 1.0 release, but GGG apparently has little interest in treating that milestone as a merely a chance to finish the campaign. Two new acts and two new classes would already make for a substantial launch. Instead, the studio is also taking a serious look at the game’s underlying systems, its core, giving the game a much needed shake-up. There’s so much happening that calling this a full launch kinda feels like underselling it.

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Coming December 11, appears to be major turning point for the entire experience. The campaign is finally reaching its intended six-act conclusion, but the changes extend well beyond giving players more monsters to murder and loot to collect. GGG is revisiting old systems, while introducing an entirely new challenge league built around raising armies and conquering Wraeclast. Crazy right? More importantly, it suggests GGG sees 1.0 as an opportunity to deliver a much stronger version of Path of Exile 2, not simply the version it originally promised.

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The obvious place to start is with the campaign, which is finally getting the remaining two acts needed to complete Path of Exile 2‘s six-act journey. Acts 5 and 6 finally make their debut after much hyped from GGG. They introduce a slew of new areas alongside new unique bosses and other special encounters. The new acts are an obvious substantial addition for anyone who’s been waiting to see the story through to its conclusion, but the new classes make the prospect of starting another character just as exciting.

The Shadow brings daggers and traps into the mix, with a distinctive Stealth mechanic that’s really different from the standard that you see in other games. The Duelist, meanwhile, introduces the much-requested sword weapon type, and a Stance system that rewards you finding the right moment to empower abilities. Both classes open up entirely new possibilities for character builds, and that’s before considering the skills and equipment that come with them. Anyone who has spent an unreasonable amount of time theorycrafting in Path of Exile knows that two new classes can be an invitation to lose another few hundred hours.

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But the campaign and class additions genuinely the easy part to appreciate. GGG is also making sweeping changes to the systems that give Path of Exile 2 its ridiculous build-crafting depth. The passive skill tree is receiving a major overhaul, with hundreds of new stats and Jewel Sockets moved into existing clusters, changing how you’ll approach buildcraft. Unique Items are getting similar attention, with tons of new additions alongside existing pieces of equipment being revamped.

Existing Ascendancies aren’t being left behind, either. The Infernalist, Blood Mage, and Acolyte of Chayula are among those receiving the most significant changes. The Mercenary is getting a fundamental adjustment to its reloading mechanics. Even Support Gems are being substantially rebalanced. GGG seems keen on giving everyone more options for builds. This is the kind of update that can make even a familiar character feel like an entirely different project to manage.

GGG Looks To Be Delivering the Path of Exile 2 It Envisioned

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There’s another reason this release feels so substantial: GGG isn’t treating the endgame as something players can worry about after they’ve finished the campaign. The new Conquerors of Wraeclast challenge league introduces an entirely different way to spend time in Wraeclast, tasking players with building a fortress and raising an literal army to fight across the Atlas endgame map. It’s a wild addition for an action RPG already packed with systems competing for your attention, and it provides another substantial pursuit beyond the familiar cycle of clearing maps and hunting for better gear. It’s clear that there’s no shortage of reasons to keep playing after the credits roll.

What makes all of this remarkable, though, is how much of the existing game GGG is willing to revisit at the same time. A full launch could have easily just focused on finishing the campaign, introducing the remaining content, and giving Early Access players a reason to celebrate. The player base likely would have been very satisfied like every . Instead, the studio is making substantial changes across the board to just about everything, while also adding an entirely new layer of content on top.

Not every promised class or system will necessarily be present on day one, and there’s always the possibility that some of these changes will need further refinement once players get their hands on them. In fact, I’d count on that. Path of Exile 2 is too complex of a game to not have balance issues and whatnot. Still, the ambition behind 1.0 is difficult to ignore. Path of Exile 2 has spent its Early Access period evolving in front of its community, and this release looks like GGG taking everything it has learned and applying it to the game’s next chapter. And to think, this is just the beginning.

Are you excited for Path of Exile 2‘s full release in a few weeks? Got any crazy build ideas you wanna share with us? Let us know in the comments below.