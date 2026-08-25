Path of Exile 2 Finally Gets 1.0 Version Release Date

After years of anticipation, Path of Exile 2 finally has an official release date. Back in December 2024, developer Grinding Gear Games released its long-awaited action RPG sequel in early access. Despite not being fully completed just yet, Path of Exile 2 has gone on to be hugely successful, amassing millions of players across all platforms. Now, after two years of being in this early access phase, Grinding Gear has unveiled when PoE 2 will reach its 1.0 iteration.

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Announced alongside a new trailer that debuted at Gamescom Opening Night Live, Path of Exile 2 was confirmed to be arriving on December 11th. On this date, Grinding Gear Games will push out the version 1.0 update across PS5, Xbox, and PC platforms. Currently, Grinding Gear Games hasn’t detailed everything that will be included in this patch, but it could very well end up being the largest update that PoE 2 has seen so far.

Outside of receiving a ton of new content, this 1.0 update for Path of Exile 2 is notable because it will begin the game’s free-to-play phase. Up until this point, those who have wanted to play PoE 2 during early access have had to pay $30 to dive in for themselves. And while there will still be a paid version of the game that is available, those who want to give it a shot without having to spend any money will be able to do so upon its formal launch.

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Moving into 2027, support for Path of Exile 2 isn’t expected to come anywhere close to ending. In fact, this version 1.0 patch will only kick off the long-term support that Grinding Gear has for the title. The original Path of Exile, which launched back in 2013, still continues to receive new updates on a regular basis even though Grinding Gear has moved on to primarily supporting the sequel. Assuming that interest in PoE 2 doesn’t waver in the years to come, there’s plenty of reason to believe that the game will end up being supported for a very long time as well.

As for the original Path of Exile, the formal launch of PoE 2 might finally result in support for the first game more or less concluding. Currently, Grinding Gear hasn’t provided specifics on how long it plans to keep releasing new updates and content for PoE 1, but as it puts more resources and attention toward PoE 2, it’s likely that the studio won’t continue to support both games in a big way. Further details on this will surely come to light in the future, and when they do, we’ll update you here on ComicBook.