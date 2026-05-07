Path of Exile 2 0.5.0 Return of the Ancients Preview: Everything to Know About the Massive Foundational Update

Path of Exile 2’s 0.5.0 update, Return of the Ancients, has now been fully revealed following its livestream presentation, and it is easily the most wide-reaching update the game has seen so far. It is a full restructuring of how the endgame functions, touching the Atlas, crafting systems, league mechanics, Ascendancies, and even how players are guided through progression. It’s a bit of a beast, and we’re here to break down all the juicy details you might have missed.

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We were invited to a recent pre-livestream presentation where Grinding Gear Games walked through the update in detail, breaking down both the systems themselves and the thinking behind them. There was also a Q&A session with Jonathan Rogers that offered additional context that did not make it into the broadcast. Those answers add some useful extra perspective and they will be included at the end of this recap, because some of them genuinely reframe how a few systems are meant to be understood.

Return of the Ancients Reshapes How You Actually Move Through the Endgame

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One of the biggest shifts in this update is how much more structured the endgame now feels. Instead of the Atlas being a sprawling web of loosely connected systems, Return of the Ancients introduces clear endgame storylines that guide progression in a direct way. There is still freedom in how you approach content, but that freedom now sits inside a framework that actively communicates intent, which is a subtle but important shift in tone.

These storylines are not just narrative dressing layered on top of systems either, they directly influence how you interact with encounters and progression paths. GGG emphasized that the goal is to reduce confusion without flattening depth. Instead of piecing systems together through trial and error, players now move through a clearer chain of objectives that naturally guide progression across the endgame.

Boss progression is one of the clearest examples of this redesign. Every major endgame boss, including returning encounters, is now tied to dedicated questlines rather than random access mechanics. That removes long-standing uncertainty around when or how you unlock key fights, while still preserving difficulty scaling and optional challenge layers. The result is a more structured path through endgame content that still leaves room for personal pacing, just with far less guessing involved. GGG made sure to make clear, though, that those who enjoy the wanderlust path with still get it, if desired.

Runes of Aldur Introduces Risk-Reward Runesmithing and Expands the Endgame Layer

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Runes of Aldur is the brand new league introduced in this update, and it leans heavily into a new crafting system called Ezomyte Runesmithing, introduced through the blacksmith Farrow. The idea is pretty straightforward on the surface: you interact with Ezomyte Remnants found throughout maps and inscribe runes onto them. Doing this generates different kinds of crafted rewards. It can be anything from basic currency to more specialized socketable items, depending on how you mix and match symbols.

The twist is that every crafting decision has consequences. Activating a Remnant wakes up nearby enemies, and their abilities scale based on the runes you used. Fire choices mean fire-flinging enemies, Moon choices mean weird celestial hazards dropping in mid-fight. The more ambitious your rune setup, the more chaotic the encounter becomes, so crafting is basically tied directly to combat difficulty in real time.

Progression deepens the system by adding more rune slots to Remnants, which means better loot potential but also tougher fights layered with multiple enemy waves. Alongside this, the league introduces Verisium and a new Runic Ward system, which acts as a secondary defensive pool, a crafting currency, and a fuel source for abilities that don’t rely on mana. It also opens the door to more flexible, class-agnostic builds that can be mixed with standard skill gems.

On top of that, there are over 100 new runes, including meta options like elemental conversion and modifier manipulation tools that push crafting into more experimental territory. All of this feeds into a broader endgame shift where the Atlas becomes a more structured space of fixed objectives, culminating in large-scale fortress encounters and evolving map mechanics that feel closer to a directed campaign layered on top of endgame mapping.

The Atlas Rework Shifts Focus From Efficiency to Expression

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Speaking of the Atlas, it has been completely reworked. The Passive Tree has had a shift in philosophy: instead of pushing players toward a single optimized path, the system now emphasizes flexibility and expression. It is less about solving the most efficient route and more about deciding what kind of endgame experience you want to repeat and refine over time. That change alone reshapes how progression especially for players who tend to over-optimize their Atlas setups.

Hybrid nodes are a key part of this redesign. Rather than offering simple stat increases, they combine mechanics that change how encounters behave once you are inside them. For example, certain combinations now allow multiple boss encounters to appear together, with example of the Act 1 and Act 2 bosses appearing in the same encounter, shown in the livestream.

Brand new Atlas Ascendancies further expand this flexibility. Players can align with different Atlas figures, such as Doryani, that grant unique bonuses, such as monster-focused hunting benefits or ritual-enhancing effects, and those bonuses can be swapped between maps without heavy friction. This creates a more adaptive endgame where you can shift focus depending on build goals or content preference.

League Mechanics Now Feel Like They Belong to the Same Game

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One of the most important structural changes in Return of the Ancients is how the older league mechanics have been updated and unified under the clearer endgame framework. Delirium, Breach, Ritual, Expedition, and Abyss no longer feel like separate systems existing in parallel.

Instead, each one now has a defined role within the Atlas, complete with progression paths, mechanical identity, and structured escalation that ties them into the wider endgame loop. Most importantly, each one comes with a slew of new content, including encounters, bosses, loot, and even new pinnacles to contend with, some even standing above the older ones.

Delirium

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Delirium now features a visible depth indicator that tracks how far players are pushing into the fog. This single addition significantly changes how the mechanic plays out since it removes guesswork and replaces it with clear escalation feedback. Players now know exactly how deep they are going and how far they are willing to risk.

As you push deeper, enemy density and intensity scale in a more readable way, turning what used to feel like aimless pressure into structured escalation. Rewards are now more transparently tied to depth, meaning the deeper you go, the more difficult it gets with tons of brand new content to experience as a result of this structural change. This which makes decision-making during encounters more intentional. It creates a loop where risk is no longer abstract, it is visually and mechanically tracked in real time.

Breach

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Breach has been redesigned to reward sustained engagement rather than quick clears. Instead of simply opening and rushing through, players are now incentivized to maintain control over time as kills extend the encounter. This creates a more controlled escalation curve where performance directly determines how long and how dangerous the Breach becomes.

Once extended far enough, Breaches shift into an enraged phase where enemy pressure increases significantly. This is not just a difficulty spike, but a structural change in encounter behavior that forces players to decide how far they want to commit. With clearer timers and extension mechanics, the system now communicates its risk-reward loop more directly during combat.

Ritual

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Ritual now functions as a structured escalation system tied closely to narrative progression. After your first endgame encounter, the introduction of Aoife and the Wildwood creates a clear narrative anchor that carries forward through subsequent Rituals. Each encounter increases in difficulty and consequence, gradually building toward higher stakes scenarios that reward more handsomely.

Speaking of which, rewards for Ritual are now restricted to Uniques and Omens only, which significantly increases the weight and value of each interaction. This pushes Ritual into a more deliberate reward space where outcomes feel impactful but also more volatile. Progression toward the King in the Mists becomes a defined goal, but reaching it requires sustained engagement with increasingly demanding encounters, which gives the system a slightly darker sense of inevitability.

Expedition

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Expedition is the league that has had Runecrafting directly expanded into it, but more on that shortly. Overall, it has been expanded into a full ocean exploration system that shifts its identity toward discovery rather than static mapping. Players now venture into the surrounding ocean in expeditions across procedural routes that lead to islands, encounters, and bosses. This changes the pacing significantly compared to other endgame systems, almost like stepping out of the usual rhythm for a while.

Deeper exploration introduces more complex encounters and narrative threads tied to Kalguuran artifacts and Verisium anomalies. Bosses like Medved and Uhtred serve as milestones within this structure, linking progression to both exploration and combat. The system creates a more deliberate rhythm that prioritizes discovery over speed, which is a nice counterbalance to everything else ramping up in intensity elsewhere.

Abyss

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Abyss has not been fully reworked, but it has been meaningfully expanded. When you first encounter an Abyss in the endgame, it now triggers a questline that sends toward massive Abyssal fractures that appear directly on the endgame map, rather than an individual map itself. Each map along these large Abyssal fractures will contain modified Abyss encounters with special properties.

At the end of each Abyss path, players enter Abyssal Depths, which culminates in a boss fight against one of the Abyssal factions. Completing all three faction encounters ultimately unlocks a key to the Well of the Souls, granting access to the Vessel of Kulemak.

New Ascendancies Add Completely Different Ways to Approach Combat

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GGG additionally showcased two new Ascendancy classes for both the Amazon and the Monk:

Spirit Walker

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The Spirit Walker revolves around familiar Azmerian spirits, tied to the same animal aspects such as the Stag, Owl, and Bear. Each spirit meaningfully alters gameplay direction, depending on which combination you lean into. For example, Stag-focused builds lean into stampede-style engagements, while Owl-based setups emphasize ranged enhancement and projectile empowerment, giving builds a very different rhythm depending on your spirit alignment. Attuning to Bear provides you a bear spirit companion that can be augmented with buffs from the Ascendancy.

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On top of that, the Spirit Walker interacts with systems like Idolatry and beast taming, allowing you to bring powerful creatures like the Chimeral Beast or Frozen Talon into their arsenal as active allies. That’s right: the Spirit Walker can tame beast bosses to do their bidding, something no other Ascendancy in the game can accomplish.

Martial Artist

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The Martial Artist takes a very different approach. This Ascendancy for the Monk rewards timing and flow, where chaining attacks properly leads to amplified effects that feel almost like building momentum in real time. It creates a combat style that is noticeably more deliberate, where player input directly shapes output rather than just triggering passive scaling.

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A key part of this identity comes from how it interacts with illusions and runic systems. Martial Artists can create echoing attack clones that repeat their strikes, effectively multiplying damage when positioned correctly. They can also manifest spectral constructs like bell-like detonations that punish enemies in clustered fights, turning positioning into a core part of their damage loop. Alongside, Martial Artists have a really unique runic tattoo mechanic that allow multiples runes to be directly socketed directly into your character, rather than a piece a loot, giving it a unique identity even among other Ascendancies.

Quality of Life Changes Smooth Out the Rough Edges

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Alongside the major system overhauls, Return of the Ancients introduces a wide range of quality-of-life improvements designed to reduce friction across both campaign and endgame without reducing mechanical depth. These changes are focused less on making them more readable and easier to engage with moment-to-moment. The intent is to keep PoE 2’s depth intact while removing unnecessary points of confusion.

Campaign progression now includes clearer environmental guidance that helps players naturally navigate zones without needing external references. In early areas like Hunting Grounds, visual trails such as locust paths now lead directly toward objectives like Freythorn after completing encounters, while environmental storytelling like blood trails from creatures such as the Crowbell now naturally guide players toward boss locations. Even simple additions like signposts directing players toward key locations such as Ogham Village help reduce early-game uncertainty without removing exploration entirely, just gently nudging you in the right direction instead of letting you wander blindly into trouble.

The Build Guide system is one of the most significant additions in this category and acts as a fully integrated bridge between community build crafting and in-game execution. Community creators can now publish structured .build files that appear directly in the client, breaking down passive trees, Ascendancy choices, skill gems, support links, and item recommendations in a guided format.

Platforms like Maxroll.gg already support this system, allowing players to download a build externally and immediately load it in-game with step-by-step progression notes, including level-based transitions and gear swap recommendations that explain how and why builds evolve over time. It turns build following from something you juggle across tabs into something you actually experience inside the game itself, without removing the creativity from the community side.

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Our pre-show Q&A with Jonathan Rogers offered some additional insight not covered in the 0.5.0 livestream. While the main presentation focused heavily on structure and features, this section added more direct context around design intent and long-term planning:

0.5.0 is confirmed as the final major Early Access update before Path of Exile 2 reaches 1.0. Full release is planned for 2026 after ExileCon, marking this as the last large-scale content expansion before launch.

before Path of Exile 2 reaches 1.0. Runic Ward is designed as a flexible combat and crafting resource that can be used offensively or defensively. Both offensive and defensive uses pull from a shared pool. During the campaign, leans toward empowering player builds, while in endgame it becomes of a trade-off.

is designed as a flexible combat and crafting resource that can be used offensively or defensively. Unique items will now include some form of skill or active gameplay effect rather than being purely stat-driven, going forward. Not planned to be retroactive with older uniques, but could change.

will now include some form of skill or active gameplay effect rather than being purely stat-driven, going forward.

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Atlas Ascendancies will expand further in future updates. Tied to questlines and characters Can be swapped without traditional respec friction

will expand further in future updates. League mechanics introduced in endgame will remain fully usable after their introductory questlines. Quests serve as guided entry points into permanent systems. Still infinite after initial questlines.

introduced in endgame will remain fully usable after their introductory questlines. Act 5 and Act 6 are planned for the 1.0 release. In active development. No other details were provided.

are planned for the 1.0 release. All current classes will have full Ascendancy sets by 1.0. Not all core classes will be available, coming in post 1.0 updates. Not all weapons will be available either, by extension.

will have full Ascendancy sets by 1.0. Additional QoL improvements , language support, and a Mac client are planned for 1.0. Jonathan Rogers did not reveal which languages would be supported, when asked.

, language support, and a Mac client are planned for 1.0.

Path of Exile 2’s 0.5.0 update is a massive leap forward for those looking to sink deep into the game’s newly reworked and extensively expanded endgame content. This update looks to provide a fresh challenge while majorly expanding possibilities for creative builds.

Path of Exile 2: Return of the Ancients will be rolling out on all compatible platforms May 29, 2026, at 1 PM PDT.

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