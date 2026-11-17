There’s an irony behind a remake of a game in which the premise is focused on a child who finds himself rapidly becoming an adult. This is because the many adults, whose excitement for this release was palpable, are finding themselves once again feeling like kids again as they adventure into the Hyrule they remember from all those years ago. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, like most Zelda titles, is a game steeped in lore and symbolism. On the surface, the game is colorful, whimsical, daring, and adventurous. Players are emboldened to take Link through several dungeons, slaying the evil that exists within each and ultimately saving the world from a spreading darkness. It’s a hero’s journey in which Link is victorious and seemingly wins the day.

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Underneath the spirit of adventure, however, is a subtext that underscores the ultimate tragedy behind this narrative. It’s something I couldn’t shake, and I was eventually reminded of it after watching a video from YouTube creator Good Blood titled Ocarina of Time – A Masterclass in Subtext, which explores the emotional depth and symbolism within the game. Link’s journey to defeat the darkness that beset Hyrule, caused by the evil Ganondorf, is actually one of true sorrow when you truly understand the price tag for Hyrule’s salvation.

A Hero’s Journey With a Surprisingly Sad Premise

Courtesy of Nintendo

Fans of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time likely remember this celebrated adventure for its quirky characters, iconic music, engaging dungeons, and the general exploration of this three-dimensional world. Tunes from the titular Ocarina took root in the minds of millennials almost 30 years ago and never left. It’s a fantasy adventure for the ages. But beneath it all is a much more melancholic tale of childhood, growing up, and the cruel passage of time. Link, while appearing as a seemingly innocent Kokiri child, is suddenly asked to leave his innocence behind in order to confront a mounting evil.

While many of us can feel sympathy for Link’s lost childhood, only some of us can truly empathize. Personally, I can’t imagine having to be a 9-, 10-, or 11-year-old who is suddenly confronted with the darkest parts of the world. My formative years are ones filled with friends, laughter, bike-riding, sleepovers, Blockbuster movie nights, Pizza Hut pizza parties, and more. My childhood world was the metaphorical playground of Kokiri Forest, a fact that I’ll be forever grateful for. These things are an intrinsic part of the natural order for growth. But Link is robbed of them.

Unmistakably, Link’s attempt to use the Spiritual Stones and claim the Master Sword is met with disappointment as he gives Ganondorf exactly what he needed: access to the Triforce. Link then awakens seven years later as an adult in an unrecognizable world, but one he still knows: Hyrule. Effectively, this is where the most heartbreaking moments occur. While the Nintendo 64 didn’t have the capacity to show truly emotive expressions, many scenes would often linger on Link’s face as if to show his awe and struggle to comprehension toward this new world. The emotional gravity wasn’t in the major battles or even Link’s eventual confrontation with Ganondorf, but in the quieter moments where Link realizes how much of his world has changed. And this isn’t because of the corruption that has taken over Hyrule. It’s because we’re witnessing Link’s loss of innocence in real time.

Hyrule’s Salvation Comes at a Cost

Immediately upon setting out into the Hylian world, Link must explore the different corners of the land. Along the way, he comes to meet characters who aid him on his journey and become invaluable allies. Once he’s thrust into the future, he’s instantly confronted with the reality of adulthood and the responsibilities that come with it. Leaving the Temple of Time as an adult, Link sees that the center of town has become a shell of its former self, with dilapidated buildings and structures. The fun, bustling crowd has been replaced by ReDeads (zombie-like humanoids). The juxtaposition might feel extreme, but it’s a blatant contrast meant to convey a child who is instantly confronted with the burdens of adulthood. Link then becomes a healer of sorts as he quests to stabilize the different pieces of Hyrule that have become corrupted.

Each sage connected to these different lands represents different aspects of adult life, including friendship, family, and romance. Once Hyrule’s cleansing is complete, Link is deemed to have “fully matured.” But like the Law of Conservation of Mass, in which nothing can ever truly be created or destroyed, the corruption infecting the temples doesn’t necessarily disappear but takes on a different shape in the form of the burdens, experience, and growth that Link is experiencing. Each step is a new layer of adulthood achieved and a greater distance drawn between Link and his youth.

A Boy Loses His Childhood

Courtesy of Nintendo

Zelda creator, Shigeru Miyamoto, has often expressed that his formative years have influenced his creative works. It’s often why his famous Nintendo creations are filled with imagination and wonder. But his words and philosophy concerning the coming-of-age trajectory we all take are ever-present in Ocarina of Time’s theme.

“I think that inside every adult is the heart of a child. We just gradually convince ourselves that we have to act more like adults.” -Shigeru Miyamoto

Good Blood’s analysis highlights that the Master Sword becomes representative of Link’s childhood. As soon as he takes the sword from the pedestal, he becomes an adult who is now carrying the sword on his back. His childhood “essence” remains with him, and it is poetically the only weapon he can wield against Ganon in the final showdown.

While Link is not a true Kokiri, the forest remains his home and his connection to more innocent times. It’s a bubble that is shielded from the outside world, with outsiders doomed to be lost and eventually turn to Stalfos. The Kokiri themselves can never leave, lest they die. Link was brought to the forest as an infant and protected by the Great Deku Tree, knowing full well that he’d one day be the hero of time. Navi, Link’s fairy, is his connection to the Kokiri Forest. It’s through Navi that Link can navigate the twisting pathways in the forest, protecting him from becoming one of the “lost.”

In the final moments of the game, he’s beseeched by Zelda to reclaim the years he lost. On the surface, it feels like a happy ever after. But the true cost of Link’s journey lies in what happens after this. With the sword returned to the pedestal, Link’s last connection to Kokiri Forest, and subsequently his childhood, is Navi. But the fairy departs, leaving Link to forge his own path. Without Navi, he can’t return to Kokiri Forest without becoming lost. Like any child who has been forced to rapidly grow up and handle adult situations, there’s no turning back the dial. Sure, Link received “years” back. But his childhood can never be reclaimed.

The Hero of Time is Destined to be Forgotten

Many fans who have consumed Zelda lore actually understand Ocarina’s Link and his future. In The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, a different Link encounters the Hero’s Shade. In the game, more subtle language is used to reveal that the Hero’s Shade, a Stalfos-like creature, is actually the Link from Ocarina. He became lost and ultimately forgotten. This also indicates that Link’s ultimate choice was to return to the home he once knew, meaning that he desperately wished to have that spark of childhood once again. But through a cruel twist of fate, he would eventually succumb to the Forest without his fairy’s protection.

Link’s sacrifice in Ocarina of Time isn’t just his youth, but the memory of his deeds. The dark future no longer exists, and Link’s allies do not remember him. He’s forced to forge a path forward into the future, having lost his innocence and the friends he once knew. While the ending of Ocarina of Time might feel like a genuine triumph, it’s markedly one of great sadness and sacrifice.