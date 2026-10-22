Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 Director Talks About Rebooting the Iconic RTS Series and Future DLC Plans (Exclusive)

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War is a classic real-time strategy game, and its series has one of the greatest legacies. But the original stands far above its two sequels, and that is the magic developer King Art Games is trying to recapture with Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 while still making it feel like a modern sequel. You’ll likely recognize the name, as it is the studio behind Iron Harvest, a hit RTS set in an alternate 1920s history featuring mechs and more, and it has years of strategy-game experience under its belt. That dedication shows in its commitment to creating a Dawn of War that lives up to the original, and possibly surpasses it.

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Jan Theysen, co-founder and creative director at King Art Games, and his team have a deep passion for the genre, making Dawn of War 4 the perfect project. From initial trailers and our own playtime, it is clear that the game is heading in the right direction, even in its early state. It feels like an RTS crafted for both those familiar with the series and those who may be new to it. For Warhammer 40,000 fans, it is shaping up to be a real treat and an excellent way to jump into the strategic warfare of the 41st millennium.

Dawn of War 4 Is a New Age of a Classic Strategy Series

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ComicBook.com had the privilege of picking Theysen and his team’s brain to learn more about the game ahead of its official release on December 3, 2026. This insight provides more information about the game and the tactical decisions that went into its base-building, faction selection, and even future plans for Dawn of War 4.

ComicBook: What was the decision-making process for choosing the four factions in Dawn of War 4, and what made now the right time to bring in the Adeptus Mechanicus?

Theysen: We knew we needed to start with the classics. You can’t have a Dawn of War game without Space Marines and Orks. People would riot. I might join them.

From there, we looked at the story. Who else would have a vested interest in Kronus? The

Necrons were an obvious choice. They belong on this planet, they bring a very different playstyle, and bringing them back roughly twenty years after Dark Crusade feels particularly satisfying.

We also wanted a faction that hadn’t been playable in Dawn of War before. The Adeptus

Mechanicus have so much character: technological genius, religious obsession and some

wonderfully strange ideas about what the human body should look like. There’s a lot to work with.

They also give us interesting gameplay possibilities. Their Noosphere Network lets them monitor enemy movement beyond the fog of war, while units like the Knight Castellan deliver the sheer firepower you’d hope for. And putting them on a Necron tomb world gives us a great conflict: people who worship ancient technology meeting the ancient technology’s extremely unhappy owners. This also creates a fun tech vs. tech angle as they face the Necrons.

ComicBook: How did you approach giving each faction its own playstyle, and how tricky was it to get the balancing right between all four?

Theysen: We started with the lore and took inspiration from the tabletop. Space Marines are a very elite force, expensive and incredibly capable. Orks come in numbers and thrive on aggression. Necrons advance slowly but are very difficult to stop. Adeptus Mechanicus are organized and have exceptional battlefield awareness. We built the faction mechanics and unit abilities around those characteristics.

The aim is for the game to naturally encourage players to behave like the faction they’re

commanding. If you’ve invested in several upgrades for a Space Marine squad and it can remain useful throughout the match, you really want to keep those Marines alive. With Orks, basic units become very cheap later in a match, so you’re thinking less about saving every individual squad and more about keeping the green tide going.

Balancing that is tricky because the differences are the point. You don’t want to solve every

problem by making the factions more alike. A faction can be stronger at a particular stage of a match or in a particular situation, provided its opponents have ways to deal with it.

That takes a lot of playing, looking at what actually happened and adjusting things. Win rates matter, but so does whether players understand why they lost and what they could have done differently. That’s where internal matches and community tests are invaluable.

ComicBook: What made you want to return to Kronus, and what can longtime fans look forward to discovering when they revisit the planet?

Theysen: Kronus felt like the right place to return to Dawn of War. For longtime players, there’s history here. For new players, our four faction campaigns tell a standalone story, so there’s no homework required.

But we’re returning many years after Dark Crusade. Kronus has changed, and it now sits in

Imperium Nihilus, on the wrong side of the Great Rift. Life in the Imperium was already fairly miserable. Being cut off from much of it hasn’t helped.

That gives us room to revisit familiar places and pick up old threads while telling a new story. Returning players will recognise things, but they shouldn’t assume they know what they’re walking into.

We also knew we wanted a Crusade mode about conquering a planet. Dark Crusade is the

obvious reference for us, so there’s something very satisfying about bringing that idea back to Kronus.

ComicBook: With base building and large armies returning, how did you decide what to carry forward from the original trilogy and where to try something new?

Theysen: We started with a clear foundation: base building, large armies, fighting over territory and the kind of RTS gameplay that made us love the first Dawn of War. That became our guiding star.

We also looked closely at what people loved about each of the DoW games. We read discussions, watched matches and went back to the games ourselves. Sometimes players agree on what they miss. Sometimes a feature one person loves is exactly what another person dislikes. You have to understand what people enjoyed about something before deciding how to bring it back. And of course, we’re always competing with the memories players have, not necessarily with the real thing!

We have plenty of Dawn of War super fans on the team. So there was no lack of ideas or ambition. A lot of ideas start with someone saying, “What if we tried this?” Then we build something and see whether it works.

The Combat Director is a good example. It grew out of our love for sync kills and the desire to make battles feel more physical and connected. That wasn’t something we had fully planned at the beginning. It developed through experimentation, with people who cared enough to keep pushing it.

ComicBook: Does the team have a favorite faction to play, or does that question tend to start an argument around the office?

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Theysen: If everyone picked the same faction, I’d be worried we’d done a bad job! There are strong opinions, which is exactly what you want. Each faction offers a different way to play, and our internal matches and Battlefield Reports have shown how dangerous each one can be in the right hands.

Space Marines and Orks are often easier to get started with, for different reasons. Space Marines are tough, and having fewer units to control helps when you’re still learning. Losing a heavily upgraded squad hurts, though.

With Orks, “make more Orks and keep attacking” is a surprisingly useful starting point. There’s plenty to master beyond that, but it gets you into the right mindset.

Necrons and Adeptus Mechanicus offer some really interesting possibilities once you understand their systems. They can demand more care early on, while you establish your position and build up your forces. Then you get to make your opponent regret giving you that time.

ComicBook: What can you tell us about your plans for DLC and support after launch? Are more playable factions something you’d like to explore, and are there any factions missing from the game currently that the dev team really wants to see in it?

Theysen: Yes, we want to add more playable factions, and the first is already planned for the Aftermath expansion. We’re keeping its identity to ourselves for now. Naming the team’s favourites would probably turn this into a much longer interview and give people far too much material for speculation.

We’ve also confirmed the Blood Ravens prologue campaign. Alongside that, we’re working on free updates, including Crusade Mode, more Skirmish and Multiplayer maps, and additional commanders for The Last Stand. There will also be a Level Editor soon.

There’s certainly no shortage of things we’d love to do with 40K. The challenge is choosing what we can give the time and attention it deserves. Every faction needs its own units, mechanics, animations, voices and personality. We want additions that feel as fully realised as the four launch factions.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 is available on PC via Steam on December 3rd, 2026. Those who pre-order the Commander Edition can unlock a 3-day early head start on November 30th, 2026.