After 9 Years, This Controversial Gaming Franchise Has a Chance at Redemption

Typically, when a franchise, especially in the world of gaming, suffers such a catastrophic blow, it remains dead and buried forever. Rarely do these franchises get a second chance, a return-to-form that proves we were too hasty in digging the grave. However, every now and then, a dormant IP will be plucked from the pile and brought back into the light for one last go. When it happens, fans and newcomers alike await in anticipation to see whether it will replicate the glory days of yesteryear or the mistakes that saw it suffer through the whole ordeal in the first place.

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It would appear that a franchise once so beloved that sadly fell to ruin is getting one of these rare chances at renewal and redemption. Whereas typically I may showcase a passing interest in such a project, this time around I have a deeply personal investment in it, one that makes me hope that the fourth time’s the charm. The series in question is Dawn of War, and its latest entry, Dawn of War 4, is not only one of the most-anticipated strategy games of 2026, but an opportunity to right the wrongs of the abysmally bad Dawn of War 3.

Dawn Of War 4 Needs To Be A Return To Form

Image courtesy of King Art Games

When I was growing up, I had fairly limited access to video games. That was largely due to the small library of titles I was actually allowed to play, and as a result of my older brother hogging our boxy cream PC that ran everything at below 20fps. One of the few games I could play was Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War, an RTS set within the terrifically cool titular grimdark universe that absolutely still holds up today. It’s perfect balance of base building and unit management, the sheer number of factions introduced across its several expansions and their highly-detailed units, the ability to paint each faction like you would a miniature, and the impressive swathe of skirmish maps that basically made it endlessly replayable.

It is the game that got me into Warhammer, started my lifelong obsession with the Astra Militarum, and made strategy games my secret passion I rarely get the chance to talk about. Naturally, when I finally got my own laptop and access to Steam’s seemingly endless library of games, I bought Dawn of War 2. Unfortunately, I found it a little disappointing. It is, by no means, a bad game (its greater focus on narrative and introduction of new factions were enjoyable), but it deviated far too much from the original’s gameplay style, rather than doubling down on what made it so perfect. It was ostensibly an entirely different game, one that didn’t innovate on Dawn of War, but transformed it completely. I had hoped, then, that its sequel would return to the base building and territory conquering that made the original so special.

Alas, it did not, and instead Dawn of War 3 ended up being a travesty, a title that somewhat attempted to bridge the gap between its predecessors while introducing unnecessary MOBA elements, a lacklustre amount of content that would never be expanded as it was abandoned shortly after launch, and a deeply underwhelming narrative. I never played Dawn of War 3 at launch, so unwilling to be disappointed again, but years later, I did give it a try. It was, as many have endlessly lamented for nearly a decade, truly pitiful and a far cry from achieving the excellence that Relic Entertainment delivered 13 years prior. The many failings of Dawn of War 3, and partially as a result of DoW2’s deviations, are ultimately what killed the series and resulted in the 9-year hiatus we’ve had to suffer through without an inkling of whether another entry would come along and finally revive it.

Luckily, King Art Games is here to save the day with Dawn of War 4, the game that really needs to be a return to form more than anything. Much has been said about the inherently disappointing nature of iterative sequels nowadays, especially regarding Sony’s single-player titles, but, at least in this case, I have to disagree. Sometimes, a great sequel is one that merely expands upon what everyone enjoyed the first time around, rather than attempting to rock the boat too much. Both Dawn of War 2 and 3 tried too hard to break away from that initial formula, and it only served to harm the series as a whole. I’m certainly not advocating for a lack of innovation or change, but, especially within the strategy genre, iterating on a great idea is more beneficial than abandoning it. From everything we know about Dawn of War 4, it would appear that it is returning to what made the series so beloved in the first place.

Dawn Of War 4 Is Perfectly Positioned To Be The Perfect Warhammer Game

Image courtesy of King Art Games

If there were any developer best suited to create the next Dawn of War game, it would be King Art Games. Having released the frankly phenomenal Iron Harvest, a title that better served as a sequel to the original Dawn of War than DoW2 ever was, it is clear that King Art Games understands not just what made Relic Entertainment’s masterpiece so special, but what it needs to be even better. We know that Dawn of War 4 is taking inspiration from the original, as was evident in both the initial announcement trailer and subsequent previews that have tested a very curated skirmish match. It is bringing back base building, the army painter, control points, and more to deliver that iconic Dawn of War experience we all know and love.

While my favorite faction isn’t playable (here’s hoping the Imperial Guard gets added eventually), Dawn of War 4 looks set to be a fantastic strategy game, but also a continued showcase of why sometimes returning to what worked is better than trying to chase new trends. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 illustrated just how effective a revival of the Xbox 360 third-person shooter model could be, and Dawn of War 4 seems set to prove that the RTS games of the early 2000s, the Command & Conquer series, Dawn of War, Starcraft, and Halo Wars, had it right this whole time.

At least, I hope that’s the case. While I understand that not every video game series is destined to live forever like Call of Duty, I am growing a little weary of some of the greatest being struck down long before their time. Gaming is very much in its infancy, and, as a result, we’re still growing attached to budding series and blossoming ideas, many of which could meet their untimely end tomorrow. It’s hard to deal with all these losses as the industry shifts and transitions into figuring out a way of becoming sustainable, which is why holding on to the games that not only worked, but mean a great deal to us is immensely important.

Dawn of War means a lot to me, as I know it does to so many others, and so I am both extremely grateful to see it return and unbelievably worried that it could disappear again. I prefaced this article by stipulating that it is rare to get a second chance in this industry, which is why, when those opportunities present themselves, it is crucial they’re made the most of. Should Dawn of War 4 fail financially and no studio ever believes it worthwhile to produce another one, then I sincerely hope that the series goes out with a triumphant bang, one worthy of the Emperor himself.

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