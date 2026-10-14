PlayStation Plus Is Adding 9 More Games for Subscribers in October 2026

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium lineup for October 2026 has finally been revealed. While those on the Essential tier have already gotten Hunt: Showdown 1896, F1 2025, and Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 for October, those on the two higher tiers will get access to a slate of nine more titles over the month.

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As revealed by the PlayStation Blog, one game from this latest batch will join the Game Catalog starting today. PlayStation has experimented with staggered releases over the past few months, and that is continuing here. As such, not every game will be dropping on the same day, which was a pattern for years. Here is the full lineup along with the day each game will join the service:

PS Plus Game Catalog

Midnight Walk (PS5) – October 14th

(PS5) – October 14th Mafia: The Old Country (PS5) – October 20th

(PS5) – October 20th Horizon Forbidden West (PS5, PS4) – October 20th

(PS5, PS4) – October 20th Mycopunk (PS5) – October 20th

(PS5) – October 20th Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2 (PS5, PS4) – October 27th

(PS5, PS4) – October 27th Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition (PS5, PS4) – October 27th

(PS5, PS4) – October 27th Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game (PS5, PS4) – October 27th

PS Plus Classics

Dino Crisis 2 (PS5, PS4) – October 20th

(PS5, PS4) – October 20th RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition (PS5, PS4) – October 20th

Mycopunk and Dino Crisis 2 were already previously confirmed to be launching on the service, as announced in the September State of Play. And, as is always the case, the games in the Classics section are only for Premium members. Mycopunk is also quite a rarity since it is one of the few day-one games to be released on PlayStation Plus.

Dino Crisis 2 is unlikely to have trophies, as none of the Capcom classics on the service do. They do, however, support save states and rewinding. And if some are experiencing déjà vu with Horizon Forbidden West‘s inclusion, it is because the open-world RPG was on the service before but was later removed in 2024.

There will also be a few extra goodies not directly related to the Game Catalog. Trials for Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy and Mortal Shell 2 will drop on October 20th, but it is unclear how long these will be. The progress made in these trials transfers to the full game, but these trials are only for those on the Premium tier.

Back 4 Blood‘s Tunnel of Terror DLC will also be available for Extra and Premium subscribers on October 21st for no extra cost. The other expansions will be on a 95% discount then, too. Back 4 Blood is also currently part of the Game Catalog. There’s also a community challenge related to Dead by Daylight, as a charm and costume will unlock if the community collectively hits 10 million matches between October 20th and October 26th. And, to round it all off, the Until Dawn movie will be discounted for some unknown amount on October 28th for a limited time for PlayStation Plus members.

The Next Batch of PlayStation Plus Essential Games Will Be Announced Soon

Image Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

With all of October’s PlayStation Plus games announced, all eyes are now on the November lineups for all tiers. Barring some strange delay or a special event, the Essential lineup for November should be announced on Wednesday, October 28th.

What do you think of this lineup? And what games from it will you be jumping into? Tell us in the comments.