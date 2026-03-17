Pokémon’s Next Games to Bring Back for the Switch 2 Are Obvious

The Nintendo Switch 2 recently added two new Pokémon games to its lineup — Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen from the 3rd Generation of pocket monster capturing titles. These GameBoy Advance games were released in 2004, serving as remakes to the original Kanto region Pokémon Red and Blue games that started the franchise. The inclusion of these games to the Switch 2’s library has been successful for both new and old fans alike, paving forward a possible option for other Pokémon titles that could be added to the platform.

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It is already likely that other Gen 3 Pokémon games will make it to the Switch 2, such as Pokémon Ruby, Sapphire, or Emerald. The early handheld era of the series is known for being hard to play today, usually through emulation rather than an official Nintendo console. That being said, there are other games from later Generations from other devices that also desperately need a port to something modern.

Pokemon HeartGold & SoulSilver’s 16th Anniversary Makes Them Perfect For Switch 2 Ports

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March 14, 2026, marks the North American release of Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver, the Generation 4 games from the series that re-created the Johto region for Nintendo DS players. This game not only remastered Pokémon Gold, Silver, and Crystal, but overhauled it from the ground-up, adopting the graphics of other titles from Gen 4 like Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum. In many ways, it strikes the best qualities of each game, taking one of the best Gens in the series and redefining it for new audiences.

HeartGold and SoulSilver both feature a variety of new and old mechanics working together seamlessly. The refined battle systems of Gen 4 replaced the dated ones of Gen 2, building up a new Johto region with familiar and new content for players to explore. The iconic postgame of these titles also returned, letting players travel to Kanto after their adventure in Johto to take on a entirely new population of Gym Leaders and Red, the protagonist of the first Pokémon games.

Among Pokémon‘s remakes of older Gens, HeartGold and SoulSilver are undoubtedly the most celebrated, often cited as fan-favorites with an evergreen nature. The content in these games is almost twice as large as other titles, including FireRed and LeafGreen. Everything from new mini-games, special cutscenes, and the infamous Battle Frontier make this era of Gen 4 titles something with plenty of longevity, a quality that is missing from other remakes like Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl.

Although not perfect games by any stretch, Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver have several features that add quality-of-life to them compared to other games in the series. For example, Pokémon companions follow you around as you travel, adding a level of personalization that would become standard in other titles later. The differences of each game are also somewhat significant, offering different Legendary encounters and the usual exclusive Pokémon between each.

Overwhelming Positivity Regarding The Kanto Remakes Switch 2 Versions Makes Johto’s Games A Natural Step Forward

As of right now, fans are praising the ports of FireRed and LeafGreen for how they bring back nostalgic Kanto experiences from Gen 3 to new audiences. Many Pokémon players only familiar with games from the Nintendo Switch’s life cycle have been enjoying the history of the series, with perhaps the best starting point the franchise has to offer. In many respects, FireRed and LeafGreen are strong beginner experiences, more so than Ruby or Sapphire in some ways.

This idea of players starting with Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen makes HeartGold and SoulSilver the perfect “sequels.” Going from a Gen 1 remake to a Gen 2 remake is the ideal progression, emulating how players once experienced Gold and Silver after falling in love with Pokémon Red and Blue. In fact, this step forward would give those who completed FireRed and LeafGreen the same nostalgic feelings of past games when they visit Kanto again during HeartGold and SoulSilver‘s postgame.

Regardless of how natural it might feel to include these Gen 4 games through new ports, they represent titles that are much easier to add on modern systems. Unlike Diamond or Pearl, these Gen 2 titles are already remakes, without additional ones to confuse players. As the team behind Pokémon may plan on Gen 5 remakes or including Hoenn’s Omega Ruby or Alpha Sapphire on the Switch 2, HeartGold and SoulSilver are great ones to port ahead of FireRed and LeafGreen‘s success.

What older Pokémon game do you think should come to the Switch 2? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!