5 Marvel Rivals Characters Who Could Be Added To The Game After Nightcrawler & Dracula

Marvel Rivals Season 11 is adding Nightcrawler and Dracula to the game, but other rumors and leaks painting a picture of the entire 2027 roadmap for the hero shooter. However, with nothing confirmed beyond the upcoming Season so far, the unique additions of the teleporting X-Men and the former blood-sucking villain give players clues as to who could be next. While some picks for Season 12 and beyond seem obvious, others could be obscure, diversifying the title as it enters its third year since launch.

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Many players were expecting Nightcrawler to be in Season 11, as the character was originally rumored to be added in Season 10 alongside Gorr the God Butcher. While two characters centered around faith would have been a good pairing, Nightcrawler is not part of Season 11’s “Doomsday” theme to crossover with Avengers: Doomsday releasing later this year. This makes the inclusion of Dracula this Season so surprising, as fans were once again anticipating another character who has also been in Marvel Rivals for quite some time without being playable.

5. Doctor Doom

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Obviously, with a Season called “Doomsday,” players assumed that Doctor Doom would arrive with Nightcrawler in Marvel Rivals. In fact, leaks pointed toward Doctor Doom, suggesting that the character would occupy multiple roles similar to Deadpool from Season 6 at the beginning of 2026. Although Doctor Doom’s involvement in the story of the hero shooter has been established since launch, the character has not been made playable despite his narrative importance. That being said, Season 12 would be the perfect time to finally release Doctor Doom, as it would align with Avengers: Doomsday closely.

Beyond MCU synergy, Doctor Doom is a character with tons of potential based off Marvel Rivals‘ lore over the last couple of years. The entire plot of the hero shooter revolves around Doctor Doom and his counterpart Doom 2099 destroying universes in the Timestream Entanglement that impacts all the other Marvel characters. In Season 11, the in-game synopsis for the Season describes both Doctor Dooms forming a truce after multiple Seasons of scheming, to save New York from an Incursion. After the mega-corporation Alchemax used Cyclops’ powers as a weapon, this Incursion could end either Doom’s reign before it can begin.

Players have long speculated on how Doctor Doom might play in Marvel Rivals, but the most recent leaks point toward the character fulfilling two separate roles. This would fit the split between Doom and Doom 2099, allowing both characters to exist with slightly altered tool kits depending on what role they occupy. For example, the original Doctor Doom could be a Vanguard, with more defensive abilities. Meanwhile, Doom 2099 might be a Duelist, with greater agility and damage potential, while utilizing similar abilities for players to fall in love with.

4. Miles Morales

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Another popular character players have wanted in Marvel Rivals for a long time is Miles Morales, though not in the way many would expect. Some players have thought that Miles Morales might act as an alternate outfit or legendary skin for Peter Parker’s Spider-Man, similar to how Lady Loki created an entirely new presentation for that character. However, other players hope that Miles Morales can be a unique hero on their own, utilizing their own skills that make them quite a different Spider-Man from what is already in the hero shooter.

Some leaks for the 2027 roadmap point toward Miles Morales being a completely new character, instead of just a Spider-Man skin with new voice lines. This would be a great addition to Marvel Rivals due to Miles Morales’ variety of bio-electricity powers that separate him from the typical web-slinger. With the new Team-Up system in Marvel Rivals from Season 9, Miles Morales has an even greater chance of being different, building bonds with other characters that Peter Parker doesn’t have connections to. Invisibility powers and web-slinging combined could create a fantastic Strategist or Duelist to enrich the game further.

3. Vision

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The synthetic android Vision has been getting more attention lately due to the success of the Disney+ series VisionQuest, which has received positive reviews. This TV show is also setting up a surprising connection with Avengers: Doomsday, so it’s possible that Marvel Rivals has already planned to add Vision to further support that tie. In fact, some fans have speculated that Avengers: Secret Wars will heavily feature the children of Scarlet Witch and the Vision looking to save their mother from Doctor Doom, referencing the Avengers: Children’s Crusade comic story line that followed a similar plot.

The continuing ties between the Vision and MCU synergy could put the character in the hero shooter easily, in the same way Doctor Doom will likely be in Season 12. Any point in 2027 could see the Vision appear, especially as Avengers: Secret Wars gets closer to coming out in theaters. As a character, Vision’s natural durability could make them an ideal Vanguard character, with flight matching other heroes in the game. His unique eye laser and phasing ability could also add utility, while the character’s connection to Ultron could create great dialogue interactions to sell players on the hero fast.

2. Misty Knight

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Discord leaks for Marvel Rivals showed a censored list of possible 2027 characters, with asterisks hiding specific names pulled from data mining by fans. However, these codes were quickly deciphered, forming guesses for some of the characters featured. Among the characters leaked through this data breach, some of the most prominent names were:

Misty Knight

Dazzler

Dracula ( confirmed )

) The Green Goblin

Miles Morales

Spider-Gwen

Captain Marvel

Cosmo the Spacedog

Lucas Bishop

Cable

Among these options, Misty Knight is perhaps the most fascinating, as the character is far more obscure than someone like The Green Goblin or Cable. However, this hero would fit Marvel Rivals far more than some of the other leaks, where fans admit that there is around a 10% margin for error with these guesses. Misty Knight is a police academy graduate with a bionic limb from Tony Stark, already setting her up for interactions within the game. While her gameplay could share some features to the Winter Soldier’s, her brawling fighting style could be a greater emphasis than mastery with various firearms.

What makes Misty Knight so interesting as a pick is not her novelty, but how the character could occupy several possible roles. Misty Knight could easily be a Duelist with her bionic arm, but her job as a private investigator also sets her up as a possible Strategist. Much like how players suspect Doctor Doom will fulfill two roles, perhaps Misty Knight could do the same in other unorthodox categories. The extra qualities of her biotics are almost begging to be adapted into a game too, from concussive punches, energy fields, and “anti-metal” traits that may turn Misty Knight into a fast fan-favorite.

1. Captain Marvel

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It’s frankly shocking that Captain Marvel has not been included in Marvel Rivals yet, as the character not only fulfills an MCU connection, but also has the makings of an ideal Vanguard hero. Captain Marvel is an intergalactic superhero with super strength, cosmic powers, and even an alternate, supercharged form that could be the basis of a great Ultimate ability. A steadfast leader and loyal friend of many Marvel figures, this Avenger has been long overdue for the hero shooter, so it’s no surprise to see Captain Marvel on the leak list shared earlier.

Out of all the characters coming to the game next, Captain Marvel and Doctor Doom might be the most plausible, at least for the immediate next Seasons of content. That being said, 2027 could bring a great variety of familiar faces, popular figures, and new characters mainstream fans know practically nothing about. If Dracula proves anything, new villains may appear too, especially Knull or Kingpin from past Seasons. The future of Marvel Rivals is impossible to predict fully, but some characters like Captain Marvel have a clearer chance of getting in than others.

What Marvel characters do you want to see in Marvel Rivals for future Seasons? Let us know in the comments below!