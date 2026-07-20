Marvel Rivals Leak Reveals Another Fan Favorite X-Men Character (But Not The One You’re Expecting)

Marvel Rivals‘ ninth season brings Jubilee and The Hood to an already stacked roster, and like several other members of the game’s roster, both were leaked quite a bit before the official reveals. Several other characters have been rumored as well, and several of them are related to the X-Men. Now another fan favorite X-Man has been leaked, but it’s not either of the ones you are expecting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new leak is courtesy of @XOX_LEAK, who found voice lines from Jubilee that refer to Alison Blaire, who is better known as the pop star X-Man Dazzler. The lines both link to the character of Dazzler, and one even references her by name. Those lines include “You put on a heck of a light show, Alison” and “You sure your fans are ready for my brand of pyrotechnics?”, and if we keep up with the heavy X-Men influence on seasons, Dazzler could be joining the roster sooner rather than later.

Dazzler Wasn’t The X-Men Character We Were Expecting

There have been a host of rumors regarding future playable characters, and though it may take a while like with Cyclops, most of those leaks end up eventually happening. Cyclops was teased forever before finally joining the roster in season 8, and characters like Deadpool, Ultron, White Fox, and Angela were also leaked and eventually added to the game.

Several of the previously leaked and rumored characters are in the X-Men circle, including Colossus, Juggernaut, Nightcrawler, Beast, Armor, Professor X, and Kitty Pryde. That’s an impressive list of X-Men characters, and it includes some heavy hitters, so if you had asked me before who might hit the game first, I would have likely picked Colossus or Nightcrawler just based on their immense popularity.

Now it looks as if Dazzler is throwing her hat into the ring, and while this is a surprise, I am 100% in support of Dazzler being in the game. Dazzler is another X-Character who is underutilized but has an awesome power set that can be quite powerful when given the spotlight. Dazzler’s also a huge pop star, and while the game does have another pop star in Luna Snow, there’s plenty of room for two.

It would be rather surprising to see Dazzler hit in season 10, only because Jubilee was just released and does have a semi-similar ability set. That said, depending on what her role is, she could easily play vastly differently. If I were to guess, Dazzler would be a great Duelist, and it would be amazing to see her get some other buffs that would help power up the rest of her team, especially if they were X-Characters. We’ll have to wait and see, but there’s a chance we’ll get to see her in action soon.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!