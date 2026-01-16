Deadpool Just Broke Marvel Rivals’ Oldest Tradition

Season 6 of Marvel Rivals is set to launch on January 16, 2026, with tons of new content for players to enjoy, including the game’s newest character — Deadpool. The merc with a mouth had already been confirmed during a trailer in the 2025 Game Awards show, but fans have long speculated on how this unique, 4th-wall breaking character would play in the hero shooter. With new details the week of his release, Deadpool has been shown to completely break any expectations even the most experienced veterans could anticipate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadpool usually uses a variety of traditional weapons and mutant powers to fight in other Marvel properties, from movies to other games featuring the highly popular character. Using twin pistols and two signature katanas, Deadpool also has several meta abilities, directly upgrading his own skills through player actions and disrupting the UI of his foes. However, one aspect of Deadpool’s kit is uttering baffling, breaking the usual formula of most heroes in Marvel Rivals.

Deadpool Arrives In Marvel Rivals Season 6 As All Three Roles In One Character

Image courtesy of NetEase

Deadpool demolishes Marvel Rivals tradition by being playable as three roles in one, taking place on the roster as a Vanguard, Duelist, and Strategist simultaneously. Players can select Deadpool in any role they desire, changing the hero’s abilities to match what position on a team they fulfill. For example, Deadpool as a Duelist deals more damage with basic attacks, while selecting him as a Strategist gives his sword strikes and gunshots healing properties whenever they hit his allies.

Although each team during a match can only have one form of Deadpool on their side, the absolutely crazy versatility of the character is beyond the scope of most heroes. When it comes to roles in Marvel Rivals, every other figure is locked to their specific position. Some characters have some properties of other roles, such as the Duelist Mr. Fantastic’s Vanguard equivalent durability, but Deadpool takes this to a whole new level.

The triple role Deadpool serves gives players freedom in how to play the character, adjusting to what teams need to balance out comps. Deadpool has the capacity to do whatever his squad needs the most, whether that is another damage dealer for breaking enemy groups or a stalwart front-runner who can tank hits that would eliminate other characters. It remains to be seen what pros and cons come with this three-in-one playstyle, but the mere existence of it sets Deadpool apart as likely the most unique hero in the game.

Each Of Deadpool’s Abilities Change Depending On What Position He Fills

Courtesy of NetEase

Deadpool has some skills that remain present no matter what role you pick for him, but the main selling point for the character is how he changes based on his position. One core feature the hero has is the ability to “upgrade” his abilities by reading a comic book, but those moves are tied to what role Deadpool is. The trailer for the hero has a great example of this, showing him receiving a damage boost upgrade to some abilities, but only as a Duelist.

This big change in Marvel Rivals extends to Wade Wilson’s other roles too, with the comic book giving him defensive properties while playing as a Vanguard and boosts to his healing capacity if chosen as a Strategist. The Vanguard version of Deadpool was shown to have lifesteal on some attacks, while gaining high amounts of Bonus Health while using his Ultimate. To contrast, that same Vanguard iteration of the hero does far less damage with his attacks, especially compared to Deadpool’s Duelist form.

This lack of damage in another role extends to Deadpool’s Strategist version, where his bullets and katana attacks do far less to enemies. Obviously, this is counteracted by how these same skills now heal allies, giving Deadpool a way to support his team primarily through his actions. Deadpool also gains a healing field while as a Strategist, changing another one of his abilities that works differently depending on what role the players has chosen him as.

No Other Character Has As Much Variety In Their Playstyle As Deadpool

The range on Deadpool’s abilities between roles doesn’t even begin to cover how they change his Ultimate, just scratching the surface of what this character is capable of. The endless possibilities surrounding Deadpool dwarfs other characters in Marvel Rivals, especially ones with simplified playstyles like Magneto or Black Widow. Out of all the additions to the game since its launch, Deadpool might be the most exciting hero to drop yet.

Deadpool’s unique existence may blow open the door for other “hybrid” characters in the game, such as some heroes having multiple roles upon their launch. Vanguard/Duelist, Strategist/Vanguard, or even Duelist/Strategist heroes could shake up the established formula further, using Deadpool as a base line and extreme example.

Players no longer have to feel locked into certain roles on a team based on what others pick during matches too, all thanks to Deadpool. If a team has an over saturation of Duelists, players can simply select Deadpool as a Vanguard or Strategist to balance out their squad. This doesn’t force players to move away from characters they enjoy playing, but don’t fit the role of what their team needs to win.

Overall, Deadpool has complexity that might cause him to become overpowered in some aspects, but his flexibility seems to be designed perfectly for player fun first. While perhaps a hero that will only happen once in Marvel Rivals‘ life cycle, Deadpool certainly makes their mark as something exciting in a game that needed something fresh to keep players invested.

Do you think Deadpool is the start of Marvel Rivals breaking more “rules” with their heroes? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!