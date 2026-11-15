The 5 PS Plus Extra and Premium Games for November 2026 You Need to Pay Attention To

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium lineups for November 2026 have something for most kinds of players. There’s an arcadey shooter, blockbuster epic, pirate-focused RPG, a throwback JRPG, a survival shooter, and more. It’s a surprisingly solid list that has its tentpoles but also isn’t lacking in other areas.

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Figuring out what to dive into may take some time, so here’s an unranked list of five of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium November 2026 games that are worth looking into.

5) Trepang2

Image Courtesy of Team17

Trepang2 is an oddly named game, however, that doesn’t mean it’s worth skipping. This first-person shooter borrows from games like F.E.A.R. and Max Payne, given its super-powered protagonist and penchant for slow-motion shootouts.

It’s exhilarating to outmaneuver smart foes and turn them into paste, as it was back in 2005 with the original F.E.A.R. The scares and stealth aren’t nearly as robust in Trepang2, but the shooting can more than compensate. With a relatively breezy campaign and a ton of optional challenges, Trepang2 doesn’t overstay its welcome and offers extra only to those who crave more. And given the quality of its gunplay, it’s hard not to want to keep going after the credits roll.

4) Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Image Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

In a seemingly never-ending cascade of bad decisions, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has been one of PlayStation’s few wins of the last few years. This sequel has a lot of what made the first game so beloved, yet is more refined. Getting packages from shelter to shelter takes persistence and planning, something that’s highlighted by the amount of options players have at their disposal. Is it better to use a few floating carriers or a truck? Would going around pesky rock formations be better or is shooting over the cargo over with a catapult the best idea? There are so many ways to make deliveries, and this amount of freedom is why Death Stranding 2 is mechanically rewarding, even if some of the edge has been sanded off.

Narratively, the game still has the Kojima Production flair. Scenes can be utterly ridiculous and nonsensical, but the earnestness here and fantastic camera work make them visually stunning achievements. This doesn’t excuse the story’s many weaker bits, yet it’s hard to argue when there’s a dancing mannequin and a sentient puppet who’s surprisingly the moral core of the game.

3) Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Image Courtesy of Sega

The Like a Dragon series has always been known for its oddities, and few installments represent that more than Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. This ridiculous game takes the series regular Goro Majima and makes him a pirate.

It’s a strange turn, but it’s one that works out in the game’s favor since it yields a more unique tone and premise, as well as ship-based naval combat. The hand-to-hand combat harkens back to the non-RPG entries in the franchise, though, and pulls from Majima’s yakuza roots and his newly discovered pirate obsession. It’s not the best Like a Dragon game, yet its weirdness and overall charm make it one worth digging into.

2) Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Image Courtesy of Square Enix

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake is a glorious remake of an important game in a well-respected RPG series. As the title implies, its art style is a mix of retro sprites and modern lighting, leading to a fantastic diorama look Square Enix has found great success with over its litany of HD-2D remakes.

The other parts of the game also blend old and new quite well. The battle system has a weird first-person perspective during attacks and trash mobs can’t be skipped for easy experience, yet the ability to turn up the speed keeps things from going too slowly and it, as a whole, benefits from the original’s tactical nature. With map markers and all the aforementioned improvements, Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake is a slick way to experience this genre throwback.

1) Atomfall

image Courtesy of Rebellion

It’s a little reductive to call Atomfall a British version of Fallout, but that’s not too far off. It’s a survival game with RPG elements, but it’s more focused on exploration and discovery. The map isn’t pockmarked with icons, meaning the game pushes players to search around and be guided by their own curiosity. This can mean stumbling upon something important or overhearing dialogue that unlocks a new lead.

It’s a more immersive direction for a game like this that is further highlighted by the inventory management that makes players carefully weigh what they need to carry. Even though its melee combat and sneaking systems are a little underbaked, being given the freedom to actually comb through an open-world game like this is rather rewarding.

What game is catching your eye the most this month? Let us know in the comments.