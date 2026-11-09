New PlayStation Plus Free Games for November Announced, And They Include an NES Classic

New PlayStation Plus free games for November have been announced, and they include a remake of a 1980s NES classic. November’s PS Plus Essential lineup already went live last week, but the Extra and Premium lineups won’t go live until later in the month. In fact, Sony hasn’t even revealed said lineups yet, at least not fully, because two games in it have been announced and confirmed early.

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In addition to a free download for a Capcom PS1 game, PlayStation Plus subscribers across the Extra and Premium tiers will soon have free downloads for Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake and Dynasty Warriors Origins. How long each of these PS5 games will be available in the respective PS Plus libraries remains to be seen. Sony doesn’t disclose this information, but the most common shelf life for PS Plus games is 12 months or 24 months.

For those unfamiliar with the games, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake was released in 2022 by Square Enix and Artdink Corporation as a remake of the 1988 NES RPG, Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation. Meanwhile, Dynasty Warriors Origins is a hack-and-slash game from developer Omega Force and publisher Koei Tecmo that was released in 2025.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

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Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is a reimagining of one of the best RPGs of the late 1980s. The original is notably the third installment in the series, which dates back to 1986, and is actually the third part of what is known as the ‘Erdrick trilogy’. That said, it’s a prequel to its two successors, so it can be played as the first part of the trilogy. That’s just not how NES gamers originally experienced it.

“Years ago, the great hero Ortega bid farewell to his wife and child as he set off on a quest to defeat the villainous Archfiend, Baramos,” reads an official story synopsis of the game on the PS Store. “Ortega failed his quest, and Baramos still threatens the world. Now, on their sixteenth birthday, Ortega’s only child is summoned by the king of Aliahan and entrusted with a mission of the highest import: to take on Ortega’s quest, vanquish Baramos, and save the world.”

Upon release, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake earned an 84 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, the reimagined old-school RPG has a 4.27 out og 5 stars on the PS Store after more than 4,800 user reviews.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins

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Dynasty Warriors: Origins is the 10th installment in the Dynasty Warriors series, which itself dates back to 1997. And it proved to be a decent success for the aforementioned duo. The 2025 release has sold well over a million units to date, making it the best-selling modern installment in the series, which peaked back in the PS2 and PS3 era in terms of relevance. Meanwhile, it earned a Metacritic range of 79 to 84 and a 4.44 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store after more than 15,000 user reviews.

“Tension-filled battlefields where you clash against massive armies stretching as far as the eye can see,” reads an official PS Store description of the game. “How will you handle the onslaught of enemies? Your military prowess will serve you well as you fight in tandem with your allies in tactical battles unique to the ‘Dynasty Warriors’ franchise and experience the most exhilarating action in the series’ history.”

PlayStation Plus is available via both PS4 and PS5 in three forms: PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium. All of these are available at different prices, while these two games, specifically, will be limited to the latter two.