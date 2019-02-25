Get a 12-Month PlayStation Plus Membership for Only $43

Every year around Black Friday, PlayStation fans cross their fingers and hope that Sony will bring back their $40 ($20 off) deal on 12-month PlayStation Plus memberships. When they do, we wonder if this year will be the last. Microsoft pulled the plug on their 1-year Xbox Live Gold membership deals this past holiday season, so it’s probably only a matter of time before Sony follows suit.
The bottom line is that when you see a PlayStation Plus membership deal in this range, you should take advantage of it. That having been said, you can get a full 12-months on eBay right now for $42.99 while the sale lasts. For the uninitiated, here are some of the benefits of a PlayStation Plus subscription:
Play Online with Friends:
- PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!
Get Free Games
- PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games inluded with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.
Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts
- As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!
