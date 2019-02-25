Get a 12-Month PlayStation Plus Membership for Only $43

Every year around Black Friday, PlayStation fans cross their fingers and hope that Sony will bring back their $40 ($20 off) deal on 12-month PlayStation Plus memberships. When they do, we wonder if this year will be the last. Microsoft pulled the plug on their 1-year Xbox Live Gold membership deals this past holiday season, so it’s probably only a matter of time before Sony follows suit.

The bottom line is that when you see a PlayStation Plus membership deal in this range, you should take advantage of it. That having been said, you can get a full 12-months on eBay right now for $42.99 while the sale lasts. For the uninitiated, here are some of the benefits of a PlayStation Plus subscription:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Play Online with Friends:

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games inluded with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.