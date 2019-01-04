14 Days of ‘Fortnite’ Returns Following Event Date Confusion

The 14 Days of Fortnite challenge was a festive way the team over at Epic Games could get into the holiday spirit alongside fellow players. The celebration offered daily tasks with a chance to earn exclusive limited-time awards. Following a miscommunication about the end-date, the team awarded participants that didn’t get a chance to complete the event a free glider – now they’ve decided it’s not enough and they are bringing the entire event back instead.

You can check out the official statement from the video game’s Twitter account below:

We communicated an incorrect end date for the 14 Days of Fortnite event and didn’t feel the Equalizer Glider compensation was the right approach. We’ve decided to bring back this event next week through January 15 at 3 AM ET(0800 UTC). More Details: //t.co/zOGmL3vDtj — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 4, 2019

In addition to the challenges making a comeback, some of the Limited Time Modes that were also available will be coming back as well. The team added, “Players who were unable to complete those Challenges will be able to earn all of the rewards they may have initially missed out on. All Challenges will be available to complete for the entire duration of the event. Unfortunately, progress on partially completed challenges has to be reset.”

While many players were unclear about when the challenges themselves would end, there was a time in-game that remained accurate for all to see. The miscommunication was limited solely to social media, though the studio is making sure that the players that took part don’t miss out over a small hiccup.

When the initial compensation – the glider – was revealed, many were hoping that the studio would instead bring back the event instead of a small freebie. Epic Games, true to form, listened attentively to what their community wanted and gave them just that. Whether you’re a fan of the battle royale game or not, you’ve got to admit – they’ve continuously proven they are about their players.

As for the game itself, Fortnite is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and select mobile devices.